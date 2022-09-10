COLUMBIA CITY — “Making a major impact in the lives of young people.” These are the words shared with the hundreds in attendance for the annual Columbia City FFA Blue Jacket Bash. It is the major fundraising event of the year for the longest running FFA chapter in the state, and these words were said in thanks to the community members and alumni who continue to support the youth in Whitley County.
The event took place Thursday evening in the Indian Springs Middle School Carver Center. It began with a dinner, followed soon after by a presentation from Karen Plaut, Dean of Agriculture of Purdue.
The focus of her speech was on the innovations being done in the field of agriculture, and she focused on how technology is making farming more efficient.
Some of those innovations include use of drones, data technology measuring health of forests and preventing wildfires, solar panels, and others. Another example she shared is the use of social media to gain immediate public feedback on the cost of food, how it is impacting what the public eats and what they want to eat.
“Knowing what people want to eat helps us grow and sell the right crops for the future,” Plaut said.
But technology, she said, only goes so far, and it is the people and their minds that will lead these programs and improvements.
“It is your kids that are going to be able to get this type of technology and move it forward,” she said. “It’s a great big area of exploration, and there are lots of opportunities for growth.”
Plaut concluded her presentation saying, “the youth are our future,” adding that in FFA and 4-H students become subject matter experts, gain communication skills, leadership skills and entrepreneurship.
A highlight each year of the Blue Jacket Bash is the pie auction, and this year broke records. The pie auction alone brought in $15,755 for the program, which does not include the many donations made by attendees that evening. Pies up for grabs included caramel apple, peanut butter, peach, cherry, pecan, black raspberry, sugar cream and pear. The cherry pie sold for $1,805, the most ever made in the auction of a single item.
