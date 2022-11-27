COLUMBIA CITY — For more than 61 years, the Bowen Center has focused on the mental well being of the individuals in the communities they serve. The organization is now looking to expand its offerings to focus on the well being of the entire person, along with its mental health and addiction recovery services.

It’s a mission coming to fruition through the new Bowen Center Health Clinic. Construction on the building broke ground Monday, Nov. 14 in Columbia City. This facility will be located near the corner of Ind. 205 and U.S. 30, just across from Parkview Hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.