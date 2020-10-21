FORT WAYNE — Bowen Center cut the ribbon Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 on a new health clinic formally moving the 61-year-old Indiana Community Mental Health Center into integrated care. The first of Bowen Center’s primary care health clinics is located in Warsaw, Indiana, adjacent to its Mental Health Outpatient Office. The clinic treats children and adults and can provide regular wellness checks, same day sick visits, physicals, vaccinations, treatment planning, systems assessments, specialty referrals and more.
The open house featured remarks by Bowen Center representatives and local leaders. Kurt Carlson, Bowen Center President/CEO, made the clear link between mental and physical health. “It is our privilege to include primary care into our services. It is needed for our patients and the community. We want to be a resource for this community,” said Mr. Carlson.
Meeting the medical health care needs of everyone in the community no matter their ability to pay is the fundamental purpose of the clinic. “The Bowen Health Clinic is the first of many clinics Bowen plans on opening for the good of the community,” said Dr. Robert Ryan, Senior Vice President of Operations at Bowen Center. “Community Health Clinics focus on delivering total health to individuals with no insurance, state or federal insurance and others who want an integrative approach to their care. We believe the entire community will prosper when all people have access to great health care. We appreciate the support and encouragement from our local hospitals as we fill a gap in care.”
Warsaw Mayor, Joe Thallemer, pointed to a free COVID-19 testing site that sits across the parking lot from the clinic with a line of cars. The testing site is also run by Bowen Center in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health and Kosciusko County Health Department. The drive-up testing site opened last Thursday. The Mayor noted that when COVID-19 cases began to spike in the community, Bowen Center President/CEO, Kurt Carlson, offered to help, which illustrated the leadership Bowen Center provides to this community. “I want to recognize what this building stands for,” said Mayor Thallemer. “It stands for access to health care front and center. It is a blessing and a huge asset to the community. Congratulations to Bowen Center. Your commitment to community mental health care is an indication of the quality of care to expect.”
The plan for adding primary care to Bowen Center’s mental health care and substance use treatment services began several years ago. The project moved forward quickly as the need grew. “The board was really excited about the idea of a health clinic,” said Dan Woods, Bowen Center board member. “We’re just so proud of the staff and management as they continue growing for the community.”
“The purpose of this clinic is to serve those who don’t have access to health care,” said Shannon Hannon, Vice President of Integrated Health Care for Bowen Center. “The targeted audience is really those who are under insured or uninsured. We can make sure their needs are met without financials being a burden,” said Ms. Hannon.
“I’ve been in this community close to 30 years desiring a community health clinic,” said Dr. William Remington, Public Health Officer, Kosciusko County Health Department. “It’s so tough to pull off and here comes Kurt. Thanks for seeing it through. You have to have great leadership to pull it out from the vapors. I see deep roots starting now and I think you’ll see branches growing for years,” said Dr. Remington.
Located at 2219 E Dubois Drive in Warsaw, the Health Clinic accepts many insurance plans including Medicare and Medicaid and uses a sliding fee discount scale for patients that pay privately. The Clinic also has Indiana insurance navigators to assist patients in obtaining insurance coverage or Medicaid, if eligible.
