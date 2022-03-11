FORT WAYNE – Bowen Health Clinic has announced a Community Immunization Clinic and Health Screening on Friday, March 18 from 3 - 7 p.m. The event will offer all CDC recommended vaccinations for infants, children, adolescents, and adults. Immunizations will be administered in the lobby of Rudisill Plaza located at 201 E. Rudisill Blvd., in Fort Wayne.
Bowen Health Clinic is partnering with the Indiana Immunization Coalition, CareSource and Connect Allen County for the event to help reach underserved populations who may not have easy access to healthcare. Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance will be accepted but no one will be turned away for a lack of insurance or an inability to pay. Only the Shingles vaccine may require a co-pay.
The goal of the event is to prevent illness and help individuals get the healthcare they need and deserve. Underserved populations can be especially vulnerable. “When you aren’t sure how you’re going to feed your children tonight, health check-ups and immunizations are not a top priority,” said Dr. Jerry Greer, Bowen Health Clinic Medical Director. “We will be providing on-going opportunities like these at Bowen Health Clinics throughout northern Indiana because preventative healthcare means healthier Hoosiers.”
A free health screening will also be provided at the event and Connect Allen County will offer information about available community resources and supports, including food and housing assistance.
Free and low-cost meals will be available at the clinic from Mahnin Asian Restaurant and Same City Food Truck and a drawing will be held for two gift baskets worth $150.
Preregistration is encouraged for the event; however, walk-ins are welcome. To preregister visit, patients.vaxcare.com/registration, enter the enrollment code IN65942 and select “Bowen Center - 3/18” from the drop-down menu. CareSource will access the Indiana State Department of Health Children and Hoosier Indiana Immunization Registry Program (CHIRP) to determine the immunization needs of each individual.
