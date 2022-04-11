COLUMBIA CITY — On April 15, Miller's Merry Manor resident and retired Pastor Marion Burkett will have the privilege to celebrate a century on earth among many family and friends.
Marion has been a resident of Miller's Merry Manor since January 2017. Marion's wife (Frances) passed away May 10, 2017, with virtually 74 years of marriage.
"No offense to other women, but she (Frances) was the best," Marion said with tears in his eyes. "I was assigned as a pastor of her (Frances') home church up in Clare County Michigan and that was in March of 1941. The first day I was there, I met her, and we dated for about two years and married Aug. 19 of 1943."
Frances and Marion were blessed with four sons, and a fifth son was, unfortunately, stillborn. Their oldest son is David, who is a pastor in Franklin, Pa.; second son was Steven who was a pastor and passed away from liver cancer in 1990; third son is Mark who is the medical officer for the Whitley County Health Department; and a fourth son, Philip, who is a pastor in Cass City, Mich.
The Burkett's were also blessed with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
"I started preaching on March 27, 1938," Burkett said. "I have never done anything else but church work."
After Marion began preaching, he found out that his father (whom he never knew) was a praying man and he was told his father had been praying that one of his sons would be a minister.
"I tried to do whatever God has asked me to do," Marion said.
In 2020, when COVID hit Miller's Merry Manor and residents were in quarantine, Marion used the intercom in the conference room and led church services for all residents to hear. He remains an inspiration to all residents.
"I was doing Bible studies clear back in 2017 (at Miller's Merry Manor)," Marion said.
Today, Marion still does Bible studies every Wednesday. Due to minimal sight, Marion has one of the Miller's Merry Manor residents do the Bible readings and then Marion elaborates on each reading.
"I would recommend (Miller's Merry Manor) to anyone that has difficulties, and the staff here is simply one of the best," Marion said. "I exercise by walking around here twice a day, and it is recommended I use my walker."
When asked what his secret was to living such a long life, with no hesitation, Marion said "God."
In 1952, Frances and Marion moved to Africa to start a Bible Institute for African pastors and it was called the Bumpe Bible Institute. This was done mainly with pastors in the Mende Tribe with 12 students enrolled. The Mende settled in Sierra Leone (southwest coast of West Africa) in the 16th century, having migrated from the north.
"We (Bible Institute) met in various buildings until permanent headquarters were established," Marion said. "I would spend weekends with the pastors in their villages to help improve ways of worship and then we held classes during the week."
Marion has suffered and miraculously recovered from four major health episodes in his life. In 1936, he suffered a ruptured appendix; in 1983, a pulmonary embolism; in 1984, a ruptured gallbladder, and bacillary dysentery (an infectious disease causing inflammation of the intestines) when he and his wife (Frances) resided in Africa.
When Marion was asked what he would tell people who are facing life struggles he said, "If you are sure God is calling you, to be faithful, and you should hang in there. If you are not sure that God is calling you, then don't hesitate, just step out."
With approximately 51 family and friends from Michigan, Ohio, Arizona, Texas, South Carolina and Indiana, Marion's party will be April 15 in the lower level of Miller's Merry Manor.
The Burkett's have lived a life of practically non-stop tireless ministry.
"I feel I haven't retired yet, I think I will be 101, then I will retire," Marion said.
