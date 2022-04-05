INDIANAPOLIS — Churubusco’s Business Professionals of America Chapter traveled to their State Leadership Conference at the Indianapolis Downtown Marriott March 13 - 15, where members worked to place and earn awards in their various areas of academic competition that focused on learning more in the areas of Business, Marketing & Information Technology.
Karsten Courtney placed second place in the State of Indiana for C++ Programming. Courtney was a National Qualifier for the National Leadership Conference that is to be held in Dallas, Texas in May. Courtney earned a $4,000 scholarship to Sullivan University in Louisville, Ky because of his being in the Top three percent of the State of Indiana in this category. He also took fourth place in the State of Indiana for Linux Operating System Fundamentals. He earned another spot as a National Qualifier for the National Leadership Conference that will be held in Dallas, Texas in May.
Dawson Clark earned seventh place, Honorable Mention for Personal Financial Management.
Tavin Ray competed in Personal Financial Management but did not place.
Officially formed in 1966 as the Office Education Association (OEA), Business Professionals of America (BPA) has a history as a Career & Technical Student Organization that contributes to the preparation of global professionals through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic and technological skills for students at the Middle, Secondary and Post-secondary levels.
For over 50 years, BPA has worked to serve as an innovator in Career and Technical Education, providing its members with opportunities for growth through education, competition, community service and personal development.
The Churubusco Jr/Sr High School Chapter Advisor is Scott Bohonek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.