CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco Town Council held its regular meeting May 18 with the Turtle Days Festival Committee attending and providing council members with an update on the event slated for June 15 to 18.
"Right now, we need to update the contract festival, we have a new incorporation for Turtle Days and it just needs some verbage change from association to festival and I have that right here just to update the contract for 2022 so that is all correct on there," Turtle Days Committee Member Kathy Neireiter said. "Everything is set to go for Turtle Days."
Some of the activities included in Turtle Days Festival includes a pie contest, midway, entertainment stage, kids day, Miss Turtle Days, parade, poker run, fish fry, Tom Fletcher Memorial Scholarship, turtle races, vendors, history of Turtle Town, and a 5K race.
"It should be a fun-filled festival that will be happening," Neireiter said.
Council members will sign the 2022 Turtle Days contract at the next meeting set for June 1.
In the Clerk-Treasurer's report, Clerk-Treasurer Sade-Bartl said a grant was awarded in the amount of $5,000 for a mural at Michelle's Uptown Bar. Work continues on getting funds for a drone and the town received $500 from Five Star Distributing and Sade-Bartl has applied for grants for the drone and wayfinding signs, budget preparation has started, work continues with Baker Tilly to get an estimated rate impact for water and final rate for sewer and the dog park has an increase for fencing which involves working for more funding.
"Arrow Fence (for new dog fencing) has increased dramatically, over $4,000 with six to eight weeks out roughly," Sade-Bartl said.
In other news, town council members approved a bond to move forward with the possible purchase of the Civic Center for the Town of Churubusco.
In department news, Town Supervisor Jeremy Hart reported that the water plant is running well, the park is good with mowing and diamond work consuming a lot of time, the wastewater plant is running well with water going into the basins, patching the streets continues, landscaping at the police department is complete, a fence needs replaced at the library, a water leak at Circle Drive will soon be repaired, working on a drain at Woodland Place continues, and traffic light improvements are moving along.
The next meeting is June 1 at 6 p.m. in the Scout Building.
