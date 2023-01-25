CHURUBUSCO — The town of Churubusco is looking ahead as it prepares to take on several multi-million dollar projects that are expected to improve town infrastructure.

Part of these projects include a $4.5 million water project and an $18 million sewer project. The water project includes a water main loop that will eliminate dead end lines and improve water quality to residents on the north end of town, water tower maintenance and repairs, replacement of all meters with smart meters, and a water main extension along 550 North to serve a newly annexed area of town. The sewer project includes reparations to the town sewer plant, upgrades to existing lift stations, and line extensions and expansions.

