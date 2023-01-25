CHURUBUSCO — The town of Churubusco is looking ahead as it prepares to take on several multi-million dollar projects that are expected to improve town infrastructure.
Part of these projects include a $4.5 million water project and an $18 million sewer project. The water project includes a water main loop that will eliminate dead end lines and improve water quality to residents on the north end of town, water tower maintenance and repairs, replacement of all meters with smart meters, and a water main extension along 550 North to serve a newly annexed area of town. The sewer project includes reparations to the town sewer plant, upgrades to existing lift stations, and line extensions and expansions.
These are not new ideas for the town, as talks began on these improvements years ago amongst the town council and have been outlined in numerous strategic plans. Aging systems and a growing community were factors that led town officials to look at options to increase capacity and make necessary upgrades to infrastructure.
A rate study completed in 2018, as detailed in a recent meeting with Churubusco Chief of Staff and Clerk-Treasurer Madalyn Sade-Bartl, found the town would need to increase its sewer rates 43.2 percent and water rates a further 26 percent.
When it came to the sewer rate, the town council opted to do a one percent increase, which took effect in January 2020. For water, a 13 percent increase was approved in 2019, with an additional 13 percent increase in 2020, followed by a further two percent increase in 2021 and 2022.
Sade-Bartl shared that the sewer project began to officially take shape in 2019. Then COVID hit, which slowed down the process from March to the fall of 2020.
As the project continued to move forward, an initial rate study was completed in November 2020. The study took into account the cost estimate of the project, existing funds, a 2006 bond and funding from the state. What came from the study, Sade-Bartl explained, was an understanding a large rate increase would be needed.
“From that study, it was made clear a rate increase would be necessary anyway to cover day-to-day operation costs,” Sade-Bartl said, even before taking into account the dollars needed to complete the project. It was the same story, she said, for water rates.
Facing a need to complete these projects, but also knowing further funding was needed to cover daily operations costs, the Churubusco Town Council approved a sewer rate increase in 2021.
In June of that year, a letter was sent to residents detailing sewer would be increased by 45 percent. This increase, Sade-Bartl said, would bring the town to where it needed to be from the results of the 2018 study. Also within the June 2021 letter was an explanation that another rate increase was likely once bids for the project were received as the increase was not fully based upon costs related to the upcoming project.
It’s well-known that since the pandemic, towns and cities have been affected by rising costs of operations and construction materials, and Churubusco was not immune. Original engineer’s estimates had the sewer project costing $10 million. The town later received construction bids for the project in October 2022, and the total project costs had increased to $18 million. These costs were taken into consideration and a final rate study was completed as is required before closing on state financing. The increased project costs resulted in the council having to pass an additional 42.5 percent sewer rate increase which took effect Jan. 1, 2023. Due to the timing of the town closing on financing for the water project, a rate study for water was also completed and an increase of 29.5 percent for water was passed and also took effect Jan. 1, 2023.
“The town needs to be able to operate and cover the costs of this project,” Sade-Bartl explained.
Members of the town voiced frustration with these increases during the Jan. 18 meeting of the town council.
An increase like this, one said, “in one year is outrageous. It’s stupid. Why am I going to have to pay for this? It’s not in my budget.”
Another resident said they looked at rates for surrounding towns and found Churubusco was higher.
Council president Devin Keener reiterated the town reviewed the costs of construction and the need for improvements.
“It was unforeseen how things would go with (places like) Thresher’s Ridge,” Keener said. “We need a bigger water line, and a loop will hook up the new addition, but will hopefully fix those infrastructure issues.”
In addition to town improvements, the increase needed to happen, Keener said, in order to operate.
“Not approving it (rate increases) in years prior has caused problems. We’ve been looking at the quotes (for these projects) and the cost has gone up substantially,” he said.
Mark Pepple has served on the council for 11 years. “Through prior councils, it was decided not to raise rates, and that happened through a lot of years,” he said. “In hindsight, it was the wrong thing to do… Now we’re playing catch-up.”
He, too, discussed needed upgrades to the sewer plant along with a need to address infiltration issues.
“I pay the same thing,” Pepple said, “I don’t like it any more than anyone else in here.”
“We have to do this to keep the infrastructure for our citizens,” added Keener. “It stinks, but it’s something we can’t control.”
One community member asked for information regarding the town’s involvement with the Whitley County Regional Sewer District. The RSD was created to find solutions and seek grant funding that would either pay for or reduce costs to residents with failing septic systems. The RSD had received some funding through the state’s Revolving Loan Fund to complete some areas of Whitley County. Not included in that, at this point, is Churubusco.
The town has entered a memorandum of understanding agreement with the RSD that once further funding is received and the RSD moves forward with areas of the county around Churubusco, the town will have a portion of its capacity set aside for them. The sewer upgrades, in part, cover this agreement. In turn, the district will pay for its capacity through its user fees.
Officials hope to offer some relief to community members through project upgrades. Part of that includes changing water meters to smart meters. Many meters in town, Sade-Bartl said, are more than 25 years old. By changing to smart readers, the town will have immediate information to the gallon on how much water is being used.
This, Sade-Bartl said, will help the town capture lost water revenue, but also help the homeowners know how much they use and identify any potential leaks. The potential for this change would be to restructure how water is billed, with residents being charged on how much they use, and this could lead to cost savings for some residents.
Some meters have already been replaced, with a big roll-out expected in late summer or early fall, pending any supply or delivery delays.
With these meters and an additional line through Thresher’s Ridge, Sade-Bartl said a return on investment could be seen quickly for the town.
The town continues to look for financing to support these projects. Already, the town has secured $2.5 million through the state’s Revolving Loan Fund. The town is also benefiting from zero percent interest on its sewer bond. Taking all into account, the town has saved more than $4 million for the project.
“Without that financing,” Keener said, “rates would have been higher.”
Sade-Bartl added that this project follows the town’s comprehensive plan, which was passed in 2014. It can be viewed via the county’s website or at the clerk’s office.
As costs rise, it’s hard to say for certain if rates will increase in the future. Sade-Bartl said any potential increase would not be expected in the near future, and the hope would be those increases would come at a smaller percentage.
“This is our 25-year plan,” Sade-Bartl said. “(These changes) will increase capacity and allow the town to sustain it, it will extend services for the town, increase those revenues to businesses and the town, and eliminate septics. We have been planning for our future for over a decade and it’s time to finally make good on those plans.”
Contracts for the sewer project are expected to be signed this month, with construction to begin this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.