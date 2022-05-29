CHURUBUSCO — Friday, May 20 saw the Churubusco High School seniors being celebrated in the scholarship and award presentation for the Class of 2022.
Many scholarships were distributed – some from family members in honor of their loved one, others were from different businesses and organizations in the community. Many of these are managed by the Community Foundation of Whitley County.
“Your future is so bright, and we are proud of you,” Community Foundation CEO September McConnell told the seniors. She shared that this year marks $400,000 in scholarships that will go to Whitley County students. It’s a testament, McConnell said, that shows how the community continues to support its own.
The first awards of the ceremony went to the class Valedictorian Lillian Hile and Salutatorian Morgan Schaefer.
Awards also presented in the ceremony went to students selected by their teachers for their outstanding work in their classes.
Students who excelled in Fine Arts that received awards were Hannah Boersema, Isabella Zuk, Sierra Tolin, Rylee Crooks, Ethan Hille and Keegan Oliver.
Science Award winners were Morgan Schaefer and Rylee Crooks.
CTE Award recipients were Isabella Zuk, Dawson Meeks, Karsten Courtney, Dylan Stouder, Alex Leazier, Donald Greene, Travis Emenhiser, Kendra Crouse and Tessa Gilbert.
Social Studies Awards went to Kaylee Owens, Morgan Schaefer, Kayla Elias, Sierra Tolin, Hannah Decker and Lillian Hile.
Dual Credit English Award recipient was Kaylee Owens.
Physical Education award winners were Hunter Bianski, Kuper Papenbrock, Hannah Boersema and Brielle Shearer.
Award recipients for this year’s scholarships were as follows:
- HANDS Scholarship: Alex Leazier
- David Salomon Scholarship: Garrett Wymer
- NUCOR Corporation Scholarship: Jalynn Skinner
- Megan Christine Young Memorial Scholarship: Hannah Boersema
- Andrew C. Spencer Memorial Scholarship: Luke Eby
- Churubusco School Board Scholarship: Audrey Orth
- Ben Konger Memorial Scholarship: Brady Crick
- Tom Fletcher Memorial Scholarship: Audrey Orth
- Churubusco Chamber Scholarship: Audrey Orth
- Churubusco Lions Club Scholarship: Morgan Schaefer, Zander Hord and Faith Resler
- Gabrielle “Gabby” Jones Memorial Scholarship: Kayla Elias
- American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship: Brady Crick
- Noble County Pork Producers: Devyn Gaff
- Paul Schmidt Memorial Busco Football Scholarship: Nick Nondorf
- Gaylord Jackson Top Five Scholarship: Hannah Decker, Kayla Elias, Morgan Schaefer, Lillian Hile, Sierra Tolin
- Churubusco Charity Car & Truck Scholarship: Zander Hord, Garrett Wymer
- Turtle Town Players/ Fine Arts Thespian Scholarships: Kaden Fields and Kaylee Owens
- Andrea Norman Henry & John Anthony Norman: Kaylee Owens
- Noble County Extension Homemakers Scholarship: Brady Crick
- Young Family Scholarship: Faith Resler
- The Charles White Nursing Scholarship: Kaylee Owens
- Terry L. Frazier Scholarship: Morgan Schaefer
- Daniel D. & Martha J. Rock Memorial Scholarship: Alex Hamilton, Kayla Elias
- Margaret “Margo” Kaler Longohr Art Scholarship: Hannah Boersema
- Manufacturing Your Future: Brady Crick
- John & Joan Robinson Scholarship: Brady Crick
- Whitley County Builders’ Association Scholarship: Alex Leazier
- Robert and Grace Karst R.N. Scholarship: Kaylee Owens
- SRC Scholarship: Brady Crick
- Student Council Scholarship: Kayla Elias, Audrey Orth, Morgan Schaefer
- District 2 Farm Bureau Scholarship: Devyn Gaff
- Noble County Farm Bureau Scholarship: Devyn Gaff
- Whitley County Extension Homemakers FACS Award: Alex Hamilton
- Churubusco Masonic Lodge Clifford Diehl Scholarship: Luke Eby
- B.V. and Flossie Widney Memorial Scholarship: Makenna Owens
- Tony & Gertrude Kichler Scholarship: Brady Crick
- Olive B. Cole Scholarship: Brady Crick and Nick Nondorf
- Churubusco Building Trades: Garrett Wymer
- Michael Gierscher, Sr. Memorial Scholarship: Zander Hord
- Universal Technical Institute: Cray Backman and Keegan Oliver
