Camp Whitley officially opened for the 2023 season with a ribbon cutting of the new Director’s Cabin. The ribbon cutting was attended by members of the Board of Directors; Hannah, the Camp Director; Camp Counselors; and the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce members. The ribbon cutting took place on Friday, June 9. This is the first significant construction at the camp since 2003.
Funding for the Director’s Cabin project came from a $25,000 matching grant from the Whitley County Community Foundation, a $40,000 matching grant from the Dekkco Foundation and donations from businesses and individuals. The demolition of the old Director’s Cabin and the beginning of the fundraising occurred in the Fall of 2020. Construction began in the Fall of 2022 and was completed in June 2023. The cabin is 880 square feet, with three bedrooms and one bath. The third bedroom is being used as the Director’s Office.
Andy McClurg, of McClurg Construction, was the General Contractor. Other Contractors included:
• Whetstone Electric – donated time and materials
• Quality and Perfection Painting
Part of the project also was to replace the decking between the Mess Hall and the Director’s Cabin with a concrete patio.
Corporate, business, and individual donations that have funded the following projects in the past year include:
• Boy Scout Troop 84 – 2 Eagle Scout Projects – New Dinner Logs and a new Firepit with bench seating.
• New Poly Floor for the Bath House, thanks in part to a grant from the Whitley County Community Foundation
• Commemorative bricks sold to finance a new 30-foot flagpole. Bricks placed at the base.
• Chimney at the Lodge – Bricks tuckpointed
• Mess Hall – Walls strapped to stop the movement of block walls.
Donations also funded 60 partial scholarships for families that needed financial assistance in 2022 and 100 partial scholarships in 2023.
Camp Whitley’s Board of Directors and Staff thank the Community for their continued support.
The Director’s Cabin should serve the needs for another 95 years.
