Camp Whitley 2023 ribbon cutting

Whitley County Chamber of Commerce members join Camp Whitley staff for the ribbon-cutting for the new director’s cabin.

 Contributed

Camp Whitley officially opened for the 2023 season with a ribbon cutting of the new Director’s Cabin. The ribbon cutting was attended by members of the Board of Directors; Hannah, the Camp Director; Camp Counselors; and the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce members. The ribbon cutting took place on Friday, June 9. This is the first significant construction at the camp since 2003.

Funding for the Director’s Cabin project came from a $25,000 matching grant from the Whitley County Community Foundation, a $40,000 matching grant from the Dekkco Foundation and donations from businesses and individuals. The demolition of the old Director’s Cabin and the beginning of the fundraising occurred in the Fall of 2020. Construction began in the Fall of 2022 and was completed in June 2023. The cabin is 880 square feet, with three bedrooms and one bath. The third bedroom is being used as the Director’s Office.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.