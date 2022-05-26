COLUMBIA CITY — Dedication to “character development, outdoor recreation, sportsmanship and leadership enhancements for campers, staff and the community.” This is the mission of Camp Whitley, located on Troy Cedar Lake.
The history of the property goes all the way back to the 1920s when a Columbia City teacher named Walter Stephenson wanted land for an annual outing experience to give the students that helped clean the school at the end of each year. That eventually became the Whitley County Boys and Girls Camp, and by 1938 was renamed Camp Whitley.
Today, the camp experience continues for local youth, and even adults, in a number of community programs. There’s something for all age groups throughout the year.
Coming soon, May 27 and 28, is the Camp Whitley Fun Night. Think of it like a trial run experience to see what camp life is like. Young campers are dropped off that Friday and picked up Saturday morning. Cost is $25 to attend, and registration can be found online. The experience will give the kids a chance to meet with other campers, staff, counselors and experience some of the camping activities.
Kids camp for the summer kicks off June 12-18 and will continue through July 23. These are week-long camps and each week will have different age ranges the camp will focus on. Cost is $330.
For a full list of dates and information, visit the camp website at www.campwhitley.org.
Camp Whitley will also be featured during the Old Settler’s Parade. Camp enthusiasts and past campers are encouraged to join them as they march the streets during the annual event. The parade starts at 5:30. Sign-up to participate on the camp website.
This summer there is also a camp opportunity for the adults in the community. Adult camp weekend will be July 29-31. Attendees will get the chance to lounge in the lake and take part in the traditional camp-favorite activities. Cost to attend is $125, which includes all meals, lodging, activities and a shirt. Registration can be found online.
There’s plenty to see and do at camp this summer. Visit www.campwhitley.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.