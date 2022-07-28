As part of the 2022 Whitley County 4-H Fair, the 4-H Cat Club had its own show, having participants compete in several events.
Results are as follows:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
All Access: Convenient Home Delivery every Tuesday and Saturday PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited articles on thepostandmail.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months Mail Delivery
|$79.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months Mail Delivery
|$45.00
|for 182 days
|3 Months Mail Delivery
|$25.00
|for 91 days
|1 Month Mail Delivery
|$9.00
|for 30 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on thepostandmail.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|52 Weeks
|$56.00
|for 365 days
|26 Weeks
|$28.00
|for 182 days
|13 Weeks
|$14.00
|for 91 days
|4 Weeks
|$5.00
|for 28 days
|1 Day
|$2.00
|for 1 day
As part of the 2022 Whitley County 4-H Fair, the 4-H Cat Club had its own show, having participants compete in several events.
Results are as follows:
In the senior division of the Cat Class, taking home champion was Caidy Hesting, with Kaylynn Boggess taking reserve. These two also took home the overall Grand Champion and reserve awards.
Champion of the intermediate division was Alecia Hursey and Amber Sproles as Reserve Grand Champion.
Sydnee Hinen was champion of the junior division as well as the reserve award with her cats Stella and Sassy respectively.
Champions of Cage Decoration were Regan Hursey, Alecia Hursey and Sydnee Hinen. Reserve Champions were Danielle Schuman, Alyssa Bottles and Sydnee Hinen. Regan Hursey took overall Grand Champion, with Alecia Hursey taking reserve.
Regan Hursey was also Champion of the senior division and overall champion in costume. Reserve Champion of the Senior Division was Kaylynn Boggess. Aiden Bottles was the intermediate division Champion and overall Reserve Grand Champion. Madison Sproles was the intermediate division Reserve Champion.
In the showmanship competition, Hannah Thomas was named the senior division champion and overall Grand Champion. Reserve Champion in the senior division was Danielle Schuman. Alyssa Bottles was named the Champion of the intermediate division and overall Reserve Grand Champion. Champion of the junior division was Sydnee Hinen.
Lastly, in action demonstration, Hannah Thomas was named the senior division and overall Grand Champion. Regan Hursey was the Reserve and overall Reserve Grand Champion. Alecia Hursey was the intermediate Champion.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.