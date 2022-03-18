WHITLEY COUNTY — A cause of death has been determined after a body was found in rural Whitley County earlier this week.
On Monday, March 14, a state trooper found the body of a male lying in a ditch off of County road 700 E, just north of Ind. 14. Responding to the scene were other state police, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and the Whitley County Coroner.
The victim was Curtis E. Thomas, 30, of Fort Wayne. An autopsy was performed on March 15 at Northeast Indiana Forensic Center, and the report has since been filed with the Whitley County Coroner’s office.
The death has been determined as a homicide. The cause of the death has been ruled to be a gunshot to the chest.
More information has not been release at this time as this is ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that could assist detectives in the case are asked to contact the ISP Fort Wayne Post at 260-432-8661.
