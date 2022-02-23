Columbia City Church of the Brethren members learned their efforts to make additional mortgage payments the past five years has paid off – literally. Church Treasurer, Landon Rehrer, was joined by Church Board Chair, Pam Hoppe, at the February 6, 2022 Congregational Business Meeting to share the wonderful news that the mortgage would be paid off this month – 10 years early. The 15-year $288,700 mortgage was taken out in July 2017 to facilitate an $825,000 addition to the existing building. Initial fundraising assisted the project to go ahead with only 35 percent of the total project cost needing to be borrowed.
“Every mortgage payment our church made over the past five years has been larger than the minimum payment,” said Pastor Dennis Beckner. “Early in the process the Church Board unanimously passed a resolution to use excess offerings to pay down the mortgage. And we have been blessed by excess offerings each quarter since that determination was made. God is doing amazing things here.”
In 2021, the congregation celebrated their 60th anniversary and also reached the church’s highest active membership of 143. Over 30 new people began attending the congregation in 2021. The congregation is very active in supporting Church of the Brethren ministries. Members of the congregation are: volunteering, attending, and employed at Camp Mack; attending Manchester University; living and volunteering at Timbercrest Senior Living Community; attending Bethany Theological Seminary; and serving on district committees and volunteering in denominational programs. The congregation lives out the tagline of the Church of the Brethren: “Continuing the Work of Jesus. Peacefully. Simply. Together.”
A mortgage burning ceremony is planned Sunday, April 24, 2022 during the 10 a.m. worship service. The church is located at 112 N. Washington Street in Columbia City. All are welcome to help celebrate this milestone.
