Christopher Honeycutt mug

Christopher Honeycutt

COLUMBIA CITY – A nine month investigation initiated by the Indiana State Police, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) in February 2022, has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia City man on multiple felony charges related to Child Pornography.

The investigation began after the task force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an online account had been used for child exploitation. The investigation revealed the owner of the online account to be Christopher Honeycutt, 19, of Columbia City.

