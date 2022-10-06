COLUMBIA CITY – A nine month investigation initiated by the Indiana State Police, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) in February 2022, has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia City man on multiple felony charges related to Child Pornography.
The investigation began after the task force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an online account had been used for child exploitation. The investigation revealed the owner of the online account to be Christopher Honeycutt, 19, of Columbia City.
After reviewing the findings of the investigation, the Whitley County Prosecutor’s office issued a warrant for Honeycutt’s arrest.
Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m., officers with the Whitley County Sheriff's Department located Honeycutt at his Columbia City residence. Honeycutt was taken into custody without incident and subsequently booked into the Whitley County jail under a $30,000 surety bond, pending his initial appearance in the Whitley County courts.
His charges are as follows:
- Possession of Child Pornography (less than 12 yrs of age), Level 5 Felony
- Possession of Child Pornography (bestiality), Level 5 Felony
- Possession of Child Pornography (depicting force), Level 5 Felony
- Possession of Child Pornography (physically resists), Level 5 Felony
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Whitley County Prosecutor’s and Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone having any information related to internet crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/.
