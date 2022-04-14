The Columbia City Marching Eagles are coming off a season where the word “proud” took on an entirely new meaning. After a season that wasn’t really a season in 2020, the Marching Eagles embraced what 2021 would bring, starting with half of its members never having stepped foot onto a marching field. They began a journey together in June of 2021 that led them all the way to ISSMA State Scholastic competition in October; an incredible achievement, overcoming emotional and physical challenge with a change in directors midway through annual band camp and the constant looming impact of a continued pandemic.
Now, the group is turning to the community and asking for support as they look to replace tired, ill-fitting and stapled uniforms. At eight seasons in, these uniforms have seen rain, snow and sweltering heat spanning hundreds of performances and too many student assignments to count.
“We’ve reached a point where replacement of the uniforms is essential to maintain the imagery they present and pride they represent. After all, the Columbia City Marching Eagles have reason to be proud,” reads a press release from the marching band.
Uniforms consist of bibs (pants), jackets, shakers, plumes, etc. Each machine-washable uniform will cost hundreds of dollars to procure all of the pieces for a single student, totaling a need of $20,000 to outfit the band. To meet the payment in full date with the vendor, the campaign has begun to raise funds to support the Columbia City Marching Eagles. Questions on how you can be among the first to help reach this goal should be directed to Jenn Flanagan and Amy Bonham, Uniform Funding Co-Chairs, at cchsuniforms@gmail.com.
"As a band, we are so grateful for the continuous support from the community as a whole. There is no way that we would be able to run this program without a lot of your time, help, and generosity. We greatly appreciate your contributions throughout the year. The future is bright for the Columbia City Marching Eagles and we are so excited to be able to finally purchase new uniforms," said Mr. Chris Douglas, Director CCHS Marching Eagles.
