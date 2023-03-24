The Colonel Augustin de la Balme DAR Chapter honored the “Good Citizen” winner for the 2022-2023 school year. The honoree is a senior selected by their high school. This year’s recipient is Bailey Ann Shidler, representing Columbia City High School. She was selected for excelling in her academic studies and being involved in school and community activities. The honoree also displays the Good Citizen qualities of Dependability, Service to Others, Leadership and Patriotism. Shidler plans to attend college after graduation this spring. Her parents are Erin Shidler and Dane Shidler
Chapter Good Citizens Chair, Charlotte Blair shared the history of the Daughters of the American Revolution and of the chapter located here in Whitley County. She presented the winner an envelope containing a certificate acknowledging this award, a copy of the U.S. Constitution, the flag code, a copy of the historic 2014 Whitley County Calendar compiled by the Chapter and a monetary award. Shidler also received a DAR Good Citizen’s pin which symbolized the characteristics of the DAR Good Citizen Award.
(0) comments
