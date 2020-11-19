COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City High School performance of "Once on this Island" that was scheduled to take place this weekend has been postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
This was announced via a posting on the Columbia City High School Fine Arts Facebook page.
It reads:
"Due to the current health crisis and numbers that are continuing to rise, as well as several quarantines among cast members, we are forced to postpone the production that was set for this weekend. It truly is sad for us to have to say that. The cast has been working so hard and it would have been an amazing show. The plan moving forward is to reschedule the performances for January 15 and 16. Hopefully by then, the numbers will have gone down and we can have a more full audience. All tickets purchased will be held and honored at that time. If you would rather receive a refund, please message us and we will get them processed as soon as possible. We plan on seeing everyone in January. Be safe and thank you for understanding."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.