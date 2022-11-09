COLUMBIA CITY — Get out your spandex and Aquanet as Columbia City High School celebrates the 1980s.
The theater department will present “The Wedding Singer” to the public Nov. 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from a cast member or by going to showtix4u.com. A link to the website can be found on the Columbia City High School Fine Arts Facebook page.
The musical is inspired by the Adam Sandler movie of the same name, and brings with it all the memories the 80s can bring – the neon, the big hair and, most importantly, the rock’n’roll. Each song feels like the music of the decade and helps in telling the love story of its leads.
The show follows the premier wedding singer of New Jersey, Robbie Hart. Once the life of the party, he now makes other weddings miserable after his fiancee leaves him. He befriends Julia and feelings start to develop. But, Julia is engaged to be married to Greg. Robbie has to fight for her heart while reconnecting to the music.
This year’s cast includes Daniel Mullett (Robbie), Lillia Jones (Julia), Mason Straub (Sammy), Isaiah Boston (George), Brayden Ridley (Sweet Jim), Alia Schuman (Linda), Emma Gilbert (Holly), Jeffrey Copp (Glen), Zoe Whitacre (Rosie), Brynn Stahl (Angie), Sariah Arnold, Elizabeth Alarie, Tanner Miller, Brianna Taylor, Lindsay Taylor, Cody Kessler, Andrew Prentice, Lucy Lukes, Ali Mullett, Jyllian Keener, Brianna Beard, Samantha Lickey, Olivia More, Gabriella LaRue and Siri Zeigler.
The cast agrees the show is fast paced and high energy, which is something they love about it.
What they’ve loved about working on the show and being part of the CCHS theater department is being able to take part in all aspects of production. This includes acting, helping manage the backstage area, working with the directors on lighting and many assist in building the sets and finding parts of their costumes.
“Some schools don’t get to experience all those steps. It’s nice that we get the chance to see all of it come together,” said one student.
“And it gives them ownership (of the show),” added Director Shane Barkley.
“It gives us the motivation to make it look the best as it possibly can,” said another student.
It’s a young cast, with many underclassmen and many new to theater. For those students, it has been a great way to connect with the school and community.
“It’s a great way to make friends, it gives you something to look forward to and a sense of community,” said one student.
“You become a part of a family here, and for a short time you get to be someone else. You get to put (those feelings) of pain, joy, fear into something wonderful with the people I love the most,” added another.
“I’ve always watched theater and wanted to do it, and I’m doing it now,” said one student. “Being up here and doing this show, I wish I would have done it sooner.”
For the seniors, it’s a bittersweet time as they prepare for their final musical performance in high school.
“This will always have a huge place in my heart,” said one, taking time to thank the teachers and staff that have inspired them along the way.
“I wouldn’t be who I am without this – I wouldn’t have the confidence I do now, and theater gives you so much.”
As the seniors look back on the memories they have made, they encourage the next generation to not only have fun in what they do, but put their hearts into the shows they do.
“Take this as seriously as you can,” said one. “We want this to be a show we can look back on and say ‘wow’.”
“When you do a production you are proud of, you will remember it forever.”
The memories the students say they are making with this show will stick with them for a lifetime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.