COLUMBIA CITY - Highly involved in a dynamic and effective national student organization which helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues is Columbia City High School (CCHS) Senior Angel Yelton who has been involved in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) for four years now.
Determined by the state, FCCLA is a student-led family and consumer sciences education related organization which guides youth to link options and skills for success in families, careers, and communities. In this way, the student is able to find and use their personal power (as members) to set their own goals, work to achieve them, and enjoy the results.
Yelton is currently the FCCLA vice-president of community service for the State of Indiana.
"FCCLA involves personal finance, human development, nutrition and wellness, and interpersonal relationships," Yelton said. "I am vice-president of community service for Indiana, I ran for it my junior year so I would be able to do it my senior year.....I have been in CCHS FCCLA since I was a freshman and I was vice-president of our Columbia City chapter my sophomore year, and then I was president my junior year."
Since 1945, FCCLA members have been making a difference in their families, careers, and communities by addressing important personal, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA was founded in Indiana in 1946. Columbia City was founded as a founded charter chapter in 1946.
Today, more than 155,000 members from 4,253 chapters are active in a network of associations in 47 states, including Puerto Rico. The work of FCCLA helps students and teachers focus on a variety of youth concerns, including parenting, family relationships, substance abuse, peer pressure, sustainability, nutrition and fitness, teen violence, and career preparation in four specific Career Pathways. Involvement in FCCLA offers members the opportunity to expand their leadership potential and develop skills for life—planning, goal setting, problem solving, decision making, and interpersonal communication—necessary in the home and workplace.
"It (FCCLA) used to be Future Homemakers of America (FHA)," Yelton said.
Both the FHA and the New Homemakers of America officially began in June of 1945, working to combine and unify hundreds of home economic clubs in high schools across the US. Later, this also included junior high school.
Currently, Yelton said she is now preparing for their (FCCLA) state conference in Muncie at the Marriott Convention Center which is March 6 to 8. The state conference will have three general sessions and several youth sessions with businesses attending and talking with students. The last session will have a farewell ceremony for current state officers who will be inducted out, and new officers will be inducted in.
"This (FCCLA conference) is a 3-day conference where we have speakers come in and we have different sessions," Yelton said. "We have different sessions relating to our STAR events which are Students Taking Action with Recognition, and those are events you can compete in."
STAR events are competitive events in which members are recognized for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation.
"In our STAR events, we have anywhere from fashion design to early childhood education," Yelton said.
For this year's state conference project, Yelton will do a career investigation which involves a future career a student may want to pursue.
"This year's (state conference) project I am focusing on being a deaf education teacher," Yelton said. "I just have to do a lot of research about this career.....I have committed to Ball State (University) for a Bachelor's Degree in this career."
After college, Yelton plans on applying for a career at the Indiana School for the Deaf in Indianapolis.
"I want to do early elementary, so it would be Kindergarten through third-grade students," Yelton said.
This summer, Yelton hopes to attend the FCCLA National Conference from June 29 to July 3 in San Diego, California.
A lot of Yelton's inspiration comes from Whitley County Consolidated Schools (WCCS) FCCLA Advisor and Family Consumer and Scientist Teacher Alissa Roberts, who has been employed with the school district since 1987.
"I really enjoy this (FCCLA) and I love working with our community, it will be sad leaving this," Yelton said.
For more information on FCCLA, visit the national site at www.fcclainc.org and the state site at www.infccla.org.
