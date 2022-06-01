COLUMBIA CITY — Tuesday, May 31 family and friends joined their senior students from Columbia City High School and Eagle Tech Academy for the annual scholarship awards ceremony.
These awards are the result of each student’s hard work and are based on a number of merit and other considerations. The ceremony took place in the Performing Arts Center at Columbia City High School.
First to take place was the recognition of the Class of 2022 Valedictorians – Garrett Banuelos, Ashleigh Hoskins, Jack Mills, Savanna Reed and Lila Ward. These students also received the Rely & Izora Zumbrun Memorial Scholarship.
Next to be recognized were the students that make up the Top Ten percent of the class. These students include Garrett Banuelos, Sean Bledsoe, Danielle Dunham, Eden Freeman, Samuel Gladd, Ian Harrold, Quentin Harrold, Natalie Haselby, Ashleigh Hoskins, Addison Jordan, Gabrielle Laursen, Makayla Lee, Rebekah Marshall, Jack Mills, Jalea Morrison, Peyton Pope, Carlie Price, Savanna Reed, Mackenzie Rhea, Kendra Roberts, Grace Romine, Josephine Stinson, Lila Ward and Jillian Whaley.
Still other students earned certificates for completing the Governor’s Work Ethic Certification including Baylie Ault, Rebecca Boyd, Colleen Britten, Chris Butler, Eden Freeman, Cela Gambrell, Jaidyn Gilbert, Ian Harrold, Quentin Harrold, Natalie Haselby, Hanna Hoffman, Addison Jordan, Maggie Kauffman, Brooke Lickey, Trevor Lickey, Rebekah Marshall, Jack Mills, Cole Mosier, Emily Mullett, Clay Ousley, Abigail Pequignot, Lauren Platt, Kassidy Porter, Carlie Price, Tristan Saye, Max Stetler, Karris Sigler, Josephine Stinson, Courtney Tobin and Lila Ward.
Scholarship recipients were as follows:
- Ohki Scholarship: Amelia Story
- Josephine and Irene Shull Scholarship: Vivica Chacon, Addison Jordan, Ashleigh Hoskins, Austin Hall, Emily Mullett, Grace Romine, Lila Ward and Savanna Reed
- Mary Hallowell Honor Roll Academic Scholarship: Kelsey Conley and Quentin Harrold
- Becky J. Reed Memorial Girls’ Track Scholarship: Karris Sigler
- Bob Brittain Memorial/CCHS Alumni Association Scholarship: Tabitha Barcus, Garrett Banuelos, Sean Bledsoe, Quentin Harrold, Emily Mullett and Savanna Reed
- Class of 1963 Scholarship: Connor Cornwell
- Columbia City FFA Scholarship: Morgan Barron, Matthew Hoskins and Hayley Puckett
- The Columbian Senior Editor Recognition: Keelan Stewart and Mia Wheeler
- Dan Mullett “For the Love of a Child” Scholarship: Cela Gambrell
- DeMoney-Grimes Life Science Scholarship Award: Mackenzie Rhea
- Eric Reed Memorial Scholarship: Baylie Ault
- Ernest Heimbach Award: Brody Barker
- James E. & Janice M. Hammer Academic Team Scholarship: Baylie Ault, Brody Barker, Gabrielle Laursen, Kassidy Porter, Grace Romine, Augustus Stender and Amelia Story
- Whitley County Teachers’ Association Scholarship: Rebekah Marshall
- FCCLA State STAR Event: Rebecca Boyd, Megan Heuer, Kathryn Oelschlager and Angelica Yelton
- Family and Consumer Science Achievement Award: Angelica Yelton
- H.A.N.D.S. Foundation Scholarship Award: Garrett Banuelos
- H.A.N.D.S. Senior Plaque: Emily Mullett and Grace Romine
- James E. Thompson Memorial Scholarship: Ella Kirchner
- Joey Devito Memorial Scholarship: Ian Clifford
- Questa Scholars: Natalie Haselby and Abigail Pequignot
- Rotary Club Scholarship: Abigail Pequignot
- Russ Fahl Family Athletic Scholarship: Tabitha Barcus, Quentin Harrold, Mollie McCoy and Abigail Pequignot
- Senator Harrold “Potch” Wheeler Memorial Scholarship: Gregory Bolt
- Tammy Horne CCHS Soccer Scholarship: Tabitha Barcus and Courtney Tobin
- Tiffany Parker Memorial Scholarship: Ashleigh Hoskins
- Todd Jagger Memorial Scholarship: Ian Clifford and Jaidyn Gilbert
- Whitley County Retired Teachers Scholarship: Rebekah Marshall and Zachary Rhea
- Alan Tio Manufacturing Scholarship: Jared Arntz
- Ashley Morgan Storm: Abigail Pequignot
- B.V. and Flossie Widney Memorial Scholarship: Austin Hall and Sam Weber
- Bernice carver Scholarship of Hope: Carlie Price
- Betsy Jayne Gates Memorial Scholarship: Carlie Price
- Buesching-Tucker Memorial Scholarship: Alexis Henderson and Penelope Soto Campos
- Charles H. White Scholarship: Baylie Ault, Tabitha Barcus and Jillian Whaley
- Foreign Language Scholarship: Baylie Ault, Rebekah Marshall and Anne Wolfe
- Howard & Mimi Wherry Memorial Scholarship: Vivica Chacon, Alexis Henderson and Emily Mullett
- Jacob Tarleton Music Scholarship: Zachary Rhea
- JAKES Scholarship: Gregory Bolt
- Jessica Mossburg Fund: Zachary Rhea
- Kenny Beck “Changes in Latitude” Memorial Scholarship: Hailey Whiteleather
- Kenny Simon Award: Courtney Tobin
- Lawrence & Freida Memorial Scholarship: Sean Bledsoe
- Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship: Jalea Morrison
- Lucille Staples Journalism/Business Scholarship: Mollie McCoy
- Manufacturing Your Future: The Don Wood Foundation Scholarship: Hailee Lundblad and Karris Sigler
- Natalie Mason Mullins Scholarship: Baylie Ault, Rebecca Boyd, Kelsey Conley, Gabrielle Coronato, Danielle Dunham, Samantha Harris, Ella Kirchner, Savanna Reed, Grace Romine and Angelica Yelton
- Robert and Grace Karst R.N. Scholarship: Baylie Ault, Tabitha Barcus and Jillian Whaley
- Robert Hood Memorial Scholarship: Zachary Rhea
- Scientific & Regulatory Consultants Scholarship: Garrett Banuelos and Jillian Whaley
- Spanish Club Scholarship: Baylie Ault, Rebekah Marshall and Anne Wolfe
- Susie M. and H. Leigh Waugh Scholarship: Garrett Banuelos and Hayley Puckett
- Timothy Hearld Memorial Scholarship: Seth Mills
- Tom Ness Memorial Scholarship: Ian Clifford
- Wilbert and Louise Luderman Scholarship: Jasmine Petras
- Steel Dynamic Scholarship: Bailey Jones and Brooke Lickey
- Robert F. Smith Scholarship: Cela Gambrell
- Terrence & Irma Friedman & Charles H. Skuza Scholarship: Courtney Tobin
The ceremony also marked the end of season award for the senior athletes. One athlete was selected by their coaches, and sometimes by their teammates, to receive the top award in their sport.
The Eleanor Gall Cheerleading Award went to Maggie Kauffman.
Football Coach Brett Fox presented to two scholarships. The first was the Richard “Kit” Redman Memorial Scholarship, which went to Ian Clifford. The second was the Tyler Andreas Memorial Scholarship, which was presented to Brody Barker.
Mason Baker and Rebekah Marshall were the recipients of the Russell & Ruby Sherman Basketball Scholarship.
The Lady Eagle Basketball Dime at a Time Scholarship went to Skylar Akey, Daniella Dunham, Eden Freeman, Brooke Lickey, Rebekah Marshall and Anna Schrader.
Awards for the CCHS Men’s Eagle basketball team went to Mason Baker, Alex Hedrick and Seth Mills.
The Tina Parker Awards for Lady Eagle’s sports went to the following student:
- Basketball: Amy Shearer
- Cross Country: Lilyana Lahr
- Golf: Abigail Pequignot
- Soccer: Courtney Tobin
- Tennis: Anna Schrader
- Track and Field: Karris Sigler
- Unified Track and Field: Hannah Quinn
- Volleyball: Savanna Reed
- Softball: Brooke Lickey
- Swimming: Emma Johnson
DeVol award for the Eagles athletic teams went to:
- Soccer: Sam Hunter
- Swimming: Jason Hunter
- Baseball: Chris Butler
- Basketball: Mason Baker
- Cross Country: Jackson Smith
- Football: Ian Clifford
- Golf: Sean Bledsoe
- Tennis: Peyton Pope
- Track and Field: Austin Hall
- Unified Track and Field: Daniel Mullett
- Wrestling: Ian Clifford
Each year two prestigious awards are presented to the male and female athletes that play in multiple sports, and they are chosen by their coaches.
This year the Tina Parker Memorial Honor Tray/ William D. Staples Athletic Scholarship went to Savanna Reed. The Honor Blanket and William D. Staples Athletic Scholarship went to Ian Harrold.
Lastly, honor blankets were presented to the following student athletes – Maggie Kauffman, Brooke Lickey, Abigail Pequignot, Savanna Reed, Karris Sigler, Haley Thompson, Hailey Whiteleather, Calli Wireman, Sean Bledsoe, Gregory Bolt, Ian Clifford, Austin Hall, Ian Harrold, Seth Mills, Jackson Smith and Logan Trier.
