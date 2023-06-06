COLUMBIA CITY — Wednesday, May 31 family and friends joined their senior students from Columbia City High School and Eagle Tech Academy for the annual scholarship awards ceremony, which took place in the school auditorium.
These awards are the result of each student’s hard work and are based on a number of merit and other considerations.
Beginning the presentation was Vice Principal Brett Eberly, who recognized the valedictorians of the Class of 2023 – Allen Archbold, Jerryn Pettigrew and Baylee Smith. These students also received the Rely & Izora Zumbrun Memorial Scholarship.
Next to be recognized were the students that make up the Top Ten percent of the class, which includes Archbold, Pettigrew and Smith, as well as Madison Straub, Bailey Shidler, Kadence Smolek, Katelyn Bolt, Caidy Hesting, Andrew Hill, Brooklyn Babler, Hope Lang, Olivia Woodward, Anne Wolfe, Kathryn Oelschlager, Leah Potts, Lillia Jones, Clayton Scott, Grace Hill, Madison Anderson, Julia Hammel, Cora Hall, Madison Bowers and Naomi Scott.
Still other students earned certificates for completing the Governor’s Work Ethic Certification including Dylan Anspach, Allen Archbold, Katelyn Bolt, Kadince Fulk, Megan Heuer, Grace Hill, Kathryn Oelschlager, Jerryn Pettigrew, Eli Platt, Jacob Reiff, Baylee Smith, Madison Straub, Olivia Woodward and Aron Beyhan.
Scholarship recipients were as follows:
- Ohki Scholarship: Hope Lang
- American Legion Post 98 Scholarship: Jasmine Craig and Landyn Iden
- Joseph and Irene Schull Scholarship: Jerryn Pettigrew, Bailey Shidler, Alex Ressler, Katelyn Bolt, Anne Wolfe, Hannah Harris, Madison Straub, Baylee Smith, Olivia Woodward and Brooklyn Babler
- Becky J. Reed Memorial Girls’ Track Scholarship: Katelyn Bolt
- Bob Brittain Memorial/CCHS Alumni Association Scholarship: Jason Hunter, Bailey Shidler, Isaac Rentschler, Anne Wolfe, Olivia Woodward and Jerryn Pettigrew
- Business, Arts & Communications Scholarship: Madison Bowers and Zoe Whitacre
- Class of 1963 Scholarship: Jasmine Craig
- Columbia City FFA Scholarship Award: Matthew Blackburn, Sarah Landers, Hope Lang, Samuel Mullett and Jacob Reiff
- FFA Scholarship: Bailey Smith
- Columbia City High School Speech and Debate Scholarship: Isaac Rentschler
- Dan Mullett “For the Love of a Child” Scholarship: Megan Heuer
- DeMoney Grimes Life Science Scholarship Award: Lucy Severitt
- Eric Reed Memorial Scholarship: Jerryn Pettigrew
- Brody Barker Memorial Mathematics Scholarship: Peyton Shearer
- Ernest Heimbach Award: Isaiah Lee
- James E. & Janice M. Hammer Academic Team Scholarship: Madison Anderson, Allen Archbold, Lily Fowler, Noble Hinen, Hope Lang, Isaiah Lee, Jaxson Mishler, Isaac Rentchler, Kayla Ruble, Bailey Shidler and Anne Wolfe
- Whitley County Teachers’ Association Scholarship: Megan Heuer
- Next Generation Hoosier Educator Scholarship: Megan Heuer, Hannah Harris and Olivia Woodward
- Family, Career & Community Leaders of America Awards: Madison Anderson, Emma Flanagan, Abby Heuer, Megan Heuer and Kathryn Oelschlager
- Family and Consumer Science Achievement Award: Megan Heuer
- HANDS Foundation Scholarship: Ben Kuhmichel
- HANDS Senior Plaque: Jerryn Pettigrew
- James E. Thompson Memorial Scholarship: Hayden Baker
- Joey Devito Memorial Scholarship: Jason Hunter
- Mark Gradeless Welding Scholarship: Kayden Schnorr
- Matt & Tonette Dahms Award for Vocational Excellence: Andrew Hill and Kathryn Oelschlager
- PFW Doermer Distinguished Scholarship: Leah Potts
- Questa Scholars: Joshua Arntz, Madilyn Hill and Andrew Radosevich
- Russ Fahl Family Athletic Scholarship: Clayton Scott, Jerryn Pettigrew, Joshua Arntz and Olivia Woodward
- Steel Dynamics Scholarship: Jenna Hesting and Jerryn Pettigrew
- Tammy Horne CCHS Soccer Scholarship: Julia Hammel, Grace Schaekel and Bailey Shidler
- Tiffany Parker Memorial Scholarship: Katelyn Bolt
- Alan Tio Manufacturing Scholarship: Kayden Schnorr
- B.V. and Flossie Widney Memorial Scholarship: Sarah Landers and William Harris
- Bernice Carver Scholarship of Hope: Anne Wolfe
- Betsy Jayne Memorial Scholarship: Brooklyn Babler, Clayton Scott and Jerryn Pettigrew
- Brandon Wade Minier Memorial Scholarship: Andrew Hill
- Buesching-Tucker Memorial Scholarship: Molly Schrader
- Charles H. White Scholarship: Ashlyn Gracie Hurst
- Daniel D. & Martha J. Rock Memorial Scholarship: Isaac Rentschler, Anne Wolfe and Madison Straub
- Howard & Mimi Wherry Memorial Scholarship: Brooklyn Cody, Jordan Driver and Caidy Hesting
- Jacob Tarleton Music Scholarship: Jordan Driver
- JAKES Scholarship: Lily Fowler and Alex Ressler
- Johnathan Lewis Simmons Memorial Scholarship: Jacob Reiff
- Kenny Beck “Changes in Latitude” Memorial Scholarship: Leah Potts
- Kenny Simon Memorial Scholarship: Isaac Rentchler
- Lawrence & Freida Bunnell Memorial Scholarship: Cora Hall and Jason Hunter
- Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship: Grace Schaekel
- Lucille Staples Journalism/Business Scholarship: Jonathan Peters
- Manufacturing Your Future The Don Wood Foundation Scholarship: Leah Potts and Joshua Arntz
- Margaret “Margo” Kaler Langohr Art Scholarship: Jaxson Mishler
- Natalie Mason Mullins Scholarship: Andrew Radosevich, Ben Kuhmichel, Brooklyn Cody, Caidy Hesting, Isaiah Lee, Jordan Driver, Kathryn Oelschlager, Kela Dillon, Megan Heuer and Hannah Harris
- Robert Hood Memorial Scholarship: Naomi Scott
- SRC Scholarship: Katelyn Bolt
- Spanish Club Scholarship: Aidan Tucker and Anne Wolfe
- Susie M. and H. Leigh Waugh Scholarship: Megan Heuer and Jacob Reiff
- Timothy Hearld Memorial Scholarship: Kathryn Oelschlager
- Tom Ness Memorial Scholarship: Dylan Anspach
- Whitley County Korean War Veterans Memorial Scholarship: Hope Lang
- Wilbert and Louise Luderman Scholarship: Alex Ressler
- World Language Scholarship: Colton Knefelkamp, Bailey Shidler Jillian Pettigrew and Sydney White
- Robert F. Smith Scholarship: Anne Wolfe
Final scholarships for the evening were the prestigious athletic awards. Among these were the Tina Parker Memorial Tray and William D. Staples Athletic Scholarship, which went to Katelyn Bolt. The Honor Blanket and William D. Staples Athletic Scholarship was presented to Joshua Arntz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.