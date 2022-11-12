2022 Area Hope and Maddy practicing.jpg

Senior CCHS Spell Bowl team members Hope Lang and Madison Anderson practice before the area meet at Homestead High School.

 Contributed

It was another awesome night of spelling for the Columbia City High School Spell Bowl Team as they competed in the 38th annual Indiana Academic Spell Bowl Senior Division area competition Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Homestead High School. Seventeen high schools throughout the state hosted area competitions with 127 high schools participating.

Of the 39 Class 1 schools who competed in the various area competitions, Columbia City ranks in sixth place in the state among Class 1 schools advancing the team to the State Finals. This is the eighth year in a row Columbia City High School Spell Bowl will compete at the state level. The team was Class 2 champions in 2016 and 2017. The move to Class 1 in 2018 was due to increased enrollment at Columbia City High School.

