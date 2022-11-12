It was another awesome night of spelling for the Columbia City High School Spell Bowl Team as they competed in the 38th annual Indiana Academic Spell Bowl Senior Division area competition Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Homestead High School. Seventeen high schools throughout the state hosted area competitions with 127 high schools participating.
Of the 39 Class 1 schools who competed in the various area competitions, Columbia City ranks in sixth place in the state among Class 1 schools advancing the team to the State Finals. This is the eighth year in a row Columbia City High School Spell Bowl will compete at the state level. The team was Class 2 champions in 2016 and 2017. The move to Class 1 in 2018 was due to increased enrollment at Columbia City High School.
In this year’s area competition, Columbia City had the highest score among all Northeast Indiana high schools competing. Northeast Indiana Class 1 school’s scores were Columbia City with 68 out of a total 90 points, Dekalb High School scoring a 45, Homestead High School with 40, New Haven High School with 39 and Snider High School with a score of 22. The only other area school advancing to the State Finals besides Columbia City is Bishop Dwenger in Class 2.
Spelling for Columbia City were Ava Rowe, Maxwell McKinney, Aiden Grimble, Jordan Potter, Madison Anderson, Jayden Jones, Hope Lang, Brie Montel, Joel Yager and Noble Hinen. Other members of the team not spelling are Dorian Anderson, Ava Harrison, Brandon Jones, Daniel Mullett and Kayla Ruble. Coach Dennis Beckner is in his eighth year coaching the Columbia City High School team.
The team spelled four of their 10 challenge words (which is the last word in each round) correctly – words such as sorbet, Selyham terrier and Bechdel test. Hope Lang and Jordan Potter were the top spellers of the night for the school, each spelling a perfect round. These two spellers will participate in a virtual competition on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for all individuals who scored perfect scores in area meets around the state. Ava Rowe and Joel Yager were each awarded a ribbon for having a near-perfect round, spelling eight of their nine words correctly. The senior division competition is run in 10 rounds of nine words each for a total of 90 points.
Columbia City will compete at the State Finals on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Loeb Playhouse on the campus of Purdue University. The Senior Division Competition begins at 10:45 a.m.
