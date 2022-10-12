CCHS Spell bowl at NH

The Columbia City High School Spell Bowl team finished in first place at the New Haven Invitational. Pictured from left are: (First row) Brie Montel, Jayden Jones, Ava Rowe and Mrs. Carol Wyatt; (Second row) Madison Anderson, Dorian Anderson, Ava Harrison and Brandon Jones; (Third row) Aiden Grimble, Jordan Potter, Joel Yager, Noble Hinen and Coach Dennis Beckner.

NEW HAVEN — In their first match of the season, the Columbia City High School Spell Bowl team got off to a great start winning the New Haven High School Spell Bowl Invitational. Columbia City was one of five other Northeast Indiana schools competing, Monday, October 10.

Columbia City scored 59 out of a total 90 words to clinch a first place finish. A tie-breaker led Leo High School to a second place finish with a 52, along with Bishop Dwenger High School in third place also with a 52. Bishop Luers High School placed fourth with 48 and Snider High School ended the night with eight points in fifth place.

