NEW HAVEN — In their first match of the season, the Columbia City High School Spell Bowl team got off to a great start winning the New Haven High School Spell Bowl Invitational. Columbia City was one of five other Northeast Indiana schools competing, Monday, October 10.
Columbia City scored 59 out of a total 90 words to clinch a first place finish. A tie-breaker led Leo High School to a second place finish with a 52, along with Bishop Dwenger High School in third place also with a 52. Bishop Luers High School placed fourth with 48 and Snider High School ended the night with eight points in fifth place.
Spelling for Columbia City were Ava Rowe, Madison Anderson, Aiden Grimble, Dorian Anderson, Jordan Potter, Ava Harrison, Brie Montel, Jayden Jones, Joel Yager and Noble Hinen. The team spelled seven of their 10 challenge words correctly (which is the last word in each round) – words such as schizophrenic, vibrancy and whataboutism.
Other team members not competing at New Haven were Brandon Jones, Hope Lang, Daniel Mullett and Kayla Ruble. The team is assisted by Carol Wyatt, Braille Transcriptionist.
Noble Hinen was awarded a certificate for having a perfect round, spelling all nine words in his round correctly. This was his first perfect round in his high school career. Jordan Potter and Brie Montel each won a certificate for a near-perfect round, spelling eight of their nine words correctly. The senior division competition is run in 10 rounds of nine words each. High School teams around the state have been studying a list of 2,198 words, which students write down in competition, unlike a spelling bee where the words are spelled out loud.
The Columbia City team has been NE8 conference champs the past seven years and have advanced to the state finals the past seven years as well. The team of 14 students is coached by Dennis Beckner, who is in his eighth year coaching the high school team. Beckner is also in his 18th year as coach of the Indian Springs Spell Bowl team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.