The 2022 Columbia City High School Spell Bowl Team at the state finals at Loeb Playhouse on the Purdue University campus. Team members include: First row (from left) – Brie Montel, Jayden Jones, Ava Harrison, Dorian Anderson, Madison Anderson, Hope Lang, Ava Rowe, and Mrs. Carol Wyatt (braille transcriptionist) Noble Hinen, Joel Yager, Jordan Potter, Aiden Grimble, Maxwell McKinney; Second row – Noble Hinen, Jordan Potter, Aiden Grimble, Joel Yager, Maxwell McKinney, Brandon Jones, and Coach Dennis Beckner.

The Columbia City High School Spell Bowl team competed in the state finals for the eighth year in a row, ending up in eighth place out of 30 teams competing. The state finals were Saturday, Nov. 12 at Purdue University.

CCHS team members correctly spelled 69 of their words correctly – words such as iatrophobia, salutogenesis, encephalitis and impugnation. Spelling for Columbia City was Ava Rowe, Maxwell McKinney, Brie Montel, Aiden Grimble, Madison Anderson, Jordan Potter, Hope Lang, Joel Yager, Jayden Jones and Noble Hinen. Top spellers for Columbia City were Madison Anderson, Jordan Potter and Hope Lang with a perfect score and Maxwell McKinney and Brie Montel with a near perfect round, missing only one word. Other team members include Dorian Anderson, Ava Harrison, Brandon Jones, Daniel Mullett and Kayla Ruble. Coach Dennis Beckner is in his eighth year coaching the Columbia City High School team.

