The Columbia City High School Spell Bowl team competed in the state finals for the eighth year in a row, ending up in eighth place out of 30 teams competing. The state finals were Saturday, Nov. 12 at Purdue University.
CCHS team members correctly spelled 69 of their words correctly – words such as iatrophobia, salutogenesis, encephalitis and impugnation. Spelling for Columbia City was Ava Rowe, Maxwell McKinney, Brie Montel, Aiden Grimble, Madison Anderson, Jordan Potter, Hope Lang, Joel Yager, Jayden Jones and Noble Hinen. Top spellers for Columbia City were Madison Anderson, Jordan Potter and Hope Lang with a perfect score and Maxwell McKinney and Brie Montel with a near perfect round, missing only one word. Other team members include Dorian Anderson, Ava Harrison, Brandon Jones, Daniel Mullett and Kayla Ruble. Coach Dennis Beckner is in his eighth year coaching the Columbia City High School team.
Ten rounds of nine words each are held for a total of 90 possible words in senior division competition. This was the first year the State Finals were run regardless of school size, with all four classes of schools competing against each other. Terre Haute South Vigo High School placed first with a score of 87, last year’s Class 2 champion Roncalli High School (Indianapolis) was second with 85 words correct, Penn High School (Mishawaka) came in third place with an 82, Columbus North High School was in fourth place with a score of 77, John Glenn High School (Walkerton) finished in fifth place with a score of 76, with last year’s Class 3 champion North Posey High School (Poseyville) in sixth place with a score of 75 and Crown Point High School with a 70 for seventh place.
Columbia City and Bishop Dwenger were the only high schools in all four classes competing at the state level from Northeast Indiana. The score of 69 was the highest score of Columbia City’s 2022 season and was the highest score the team has reached since winning the state title in 2017.
Coach Beckner commented, “Just making it to the State Finals is a huge accomplishment – let alone being here for the eighth year in a row. Moving to a non-class state finals created an entirely new dynamic for teams. But our team was up to the challenge. To have three perfect rounds, two near-perfect rounds, and two spellers who only missed two words in their round shows we were competitive against some bigger programs in the state. I am so proud of this team and their dedication throughout the season.”
The CCHS team saw success earlier in the season as they were named NE8 Conference champs for the eighth year in a row. The team also achieved the highest score at the area competition among schools of any class in Northeast Indiana earlier in November. CCHS spellers, Hope Lang and Jordan Potter, will compete in an individuals virtual competition Wednesday, Nov. 16 competing against all spellers throughout the state who achieved a perfect score at the Nov. 1 area competitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.