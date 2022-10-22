COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City High School Spell Bowl team won the Northeast 8 Conference title for the eighth year in a row Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The CCHS team dominated the competition by leading in every round. Columbia City ended the 10 round competition in first place with a score of 67 words spelled correctly out of 90. Second place went to Leo High School with 55 points. Dekalb High School ended in third place with a 45. Fourth place went to New Haven High School with a score of 36. The other NE8 schools of Belmont, East Noble, Huntington North and Norwell did not participate in the event. In Spell Bowl, students spell words by writing them down instead of spelling them out loud as in a spelling bee.
Spelling for Columbia City were Madison Anderson, Ava Rowe, Jordan Potter, Dorian Anderson, Jayden Jones, Hope Lang, Aiden Grimble, Joel Yager and Noble Hinen. Madison Anderson, Ava Rowe, and Hope Lang were each awarded a ribbon for having a perfect round, spelling all nine words correctly. Jordan Potter and Brie Montel each spelled a near-perfect round, missing only one word. The ninth word of every round is considered a tie breaker word. All 10 Columbia City spellers got their ninth word correct, which Coach Dennis Beckner believes is a first for the team in school history.
“This team is already matching or breaking records. Their score tonight is the highest NE8 score for CCHS since the team won the state championship in 2017. I know they have what it takes to be competitive at the state level again this year,” commented Coach Beckner, who is in his eighth year as coach at Columbia City High School and his 17th year as coach at Indian Springs Middle School. The CCHS team has competed at the state level the past seven seasons and was named state champs in 2016 and 2017.
The CCHS team competes again on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the area competition. The Indian Springs team begins their season with the NE8 meet hosted by Paul Harding Jr/Sr High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.