2022 NE8 CCHS spell champs

The Columbia City High School Spell Bowl team finished in first place at the Northeast 8 Conference meet held in the Performing Arts Center at Columbia City High School. Pictured are from left: (row 1) Brie Montel and Ava Rowe; (row 2) Coach Dennis Beckner, Dorian Anderson, Hope Lang, Kayla Ruble, Jayden Jones and Mrs. Carol Wyatt; (row 3) Jordan Potter, Maxwell McKinney, Aiden Grimble, Brandon Jones, Joel Yager and Noble Hinen. Not pictured are Madison Anderson, Ava Harrison and Daniel Mullett.

 Contributed

COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City High School Spell Bowl team won the Northeast 8 Conference title for the eighth year in a row Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The CCHS team dominated the competition by leading in every round. Columbia City ended the 10 round competition in first place with a score of 67 words spelled correctly out of 90. Second place went to Leo High School with 55 points. Dekalb High School ended in third place with a 45. Fourth place went to New Haven High School with a score of 36. The other NE8 schools of Belmont, East Noble, Huntington North and Norwell did not participate in the event. In Spell Bowl, students spell words by writing them down instead of spelling them out loud as in a spelling bee.

