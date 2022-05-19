COLUMBIA CITY — On Friday, April 29, 2022 members of the Columbia City High School yearbook staff, The Columbian and members of the WJHS 91.5 staff attended the Ball State University JDay/CCIM+ convention on the BSU campus. They listened to a keynote and attended various classes and speakers as part of the convention.
Students also learned that they’d won a few awards for their work during the 2021-22 school year. “The Columbian” winners were:
● Averie Meyer - Sports Photo - Superior
● Averie Meyer - Event Photo - Excellent
● Maddelyn Sanderson - Sports Photo - Superior
● Student Life Spread - Ride On - Superior
● Hailey Adams - Event Photo - Excellent
● Abby Smith & Libby Snyder - Sports Spread: Wrestling - Honorable Mention
Winners from the WJHS 91.5 radio station were Sean Bledsoe and Sam Bechtold for their Sports Play-by-Play.
Filmmakers from the Winter 2022 Eagle Tech Film Festival also won two awards in the short film category. These were:
● “Black Hat” by Syd Revers, Zoe Collings, Blaze Long, Bryann Adams, and Daniel Blosser won an excellent rating.
● “Trapped,” directed by Clay Ousley, won an honorable mention.
