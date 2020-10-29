CC_pumpkinsonparade
COLUMBIA CITY — The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center is coordinating the fourth annual Lil' Pumpkins on Parade trick or treating event this Friday, October 30, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. in downtown Columbia City.

Children and adults are invited to dress up in costume and walk from location to location in downtown Columbia City, enjoying tricks and treats along the way. There is no cost to participate.

Participating businesses and organizations include:

Whitley County Chamber

128 West Van Buren Street, Columbia City

Whitley County EDC

220 West Van Buren Street, Suite 102

Chapman's Brewing Company

118 West Van Buren Street, Columbia City

Indie Republic

124 West Van Buren Street, Columbia City

ReMax Integrity

BOOTH ON CHAUNCEY

Cricket Wireless

BOOTH ON CHAUNCEY

McClurg Builders

BOOTH ON CHAUNCEY

Duffitt & Associates

118 East Van Buren Street, Columbia City

Rhoades Automotive

401 W Van Buren

Journey Fitness 333

BOOTH ON CHAUNCEY

Columbia City Utilities

112 South Chauncey Street, Columbia City

Columbia City Mayor's Office

112 South Chauncey Street, Columbia City

Hall Insurance - Scott Allison

BOOTH ON CHAUNCEY

Running Around Screenprinting

227 W Van Buren St, Columbia City

STAR Financial Bank

102 West Van Buren Street, Columbia City

Dr. David C. Lieb, MD

111 W Market St, Columbia City

BE Comics

126 West Van Buren Street, Columbia City

Big G's Sports Café

602 South Main Street, Columbia City

