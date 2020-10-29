COLUMBIA CITY — The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center is coordinating the fourth annual Lil' Pumpkins on Parade trick or treating event this Friday, October 30, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. in downtown Columbia City.
Children and adults are invited to dress up in costume and walk from location to location in downtown Columbia City, enjoying tricks and treats along the way. There is no cost to participate.
Participating businesses and organizations include:
Whitley County Chamber
128 West Van Buren Street, Columbia City
Whitley County EDC
220 West Van Buren Street, Suite 102
Chapman's Brewing Company
118 West Van Buren Street, Columbia City
Indie Republic
124 West Van Buren Street, Columbia City
ReMax Integrity
BOOTH ON CHAUNCEY
Cricket Wireless
BOOTH ON CHAUNCEY
McClurg Builders
BOOTH ON CHAUNCEY
Duffitt & Associates
118 East Van Buren Street, Columbia City
Rhoades Automotive
401 W Van Buren
Journey Fitness 333
BOOTH ON CHAUNCEY
Columbia City Utilities
112 South Chauncey Street, Columbia City
Columbia City Mayor's Office
112 South Chauncey Street, Columbia City
Hall Insurance - Scott Allison
BOOTH ON CHAUNCEY
Running Around Screenprinting
227 W Van Buren St, Columbia City
STAR Financial Bank
102 West Van Buren Street, Columbia City
Dr. David C. Lieb, MD
111 W Market St, Columbia City
BE Comics
126 West Van Buren Street, Columbia City
Big G's Sports Café
602 South Main Street, Columbia City
