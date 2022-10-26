The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center will be holding the much anticipated, and not to be missed, Whitley County Shines. It will be a night to celebrate all of Whitley County. The annual dinner will be Nov. 7, 2022 at The Van Buren Events Center in Columbia City.
The Chamber is excited to hold such an important event at The Van Buren Events Center. The evening will feature Keynote speaker U.S Representative Jim Banks followed by a night to celebrate all of Whitley County. It will also be celebrating women who have been successful in their businesses, careers, who have contributed to the community and serve as an example to others.
