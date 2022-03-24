COLUMBIA CITY — The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center has welcomed the new Executive Director Jennifer Esterline, who brings much enthusiasm and 24 years experience in business development, town revitalization and agri-tourism to the community.
Esterline and her husband, Jay, have resided in South Whitley on a farm for four years. Esterline has two daughters including Whitko High School Senior Katie Sharp, Gabby Miller, from Arkansas, and a new grand-daughter Lyla Miller.
Esterline and her daughter Katie decided to plant some roots and call Whitley County home. Soon after, Jay and Jennifer discovered the need for innovative farm living and established Esterline Farms. Creating a family-friendly farm experience in hospitality and welcoming visitors from all over just seemed natural.
"I started working as a member of the (Whitley County) Chamber about two years ago and I was a member for two years and was working with small businesses," Esterline said.
A friend of Esterline knew of the new Whitley County Chamber position, notified Esterline, and Esterline then applied.
"Feb. 21 was my first day," Esterline said.
From Northern California, educated in agriculture education from Montana State University and culinary arts from St. Helena, Esterline set her path in teaching agriculture and culinary arts. In 2011, Esterline combined all her passions and developed Farm to Fork, a non-profit which helped jump start the heirloom food movement and tourism. Esterline then created agricultural educational programs for adults and youth with developmental disabilities. Still acting as executive director, Esterline and her team ensured high quality vendored day programs for the State of California.
The opportunity to become Executive Director of the Whitley Chamber came at the perfect time for Esterline with the need for a new perspective and fresh approach to small business was very much needed. When asked about her vision, Esterline had an enthusiastic response and warm reaction.
"I find small communities are under utilized and certain growth strategies can help achieve goals for development while maintaining their distinctive small-town character," Esterline said. "Preserving the history and culture for the people that live here and at the same time bringing innovative opportunities to our next generation...balanced growth through downtown revitalization, welcoming new business, thriving entrepreneurship, and always supporting the shop local movement."
Esterline believes deeply about reinvesting in our existing infrastructure and rehabilitating historic buildings for business placement.
Whitley County Chamber meetings are the first Friday of every month at Big G's in Columbia City with future evening meetings being planned if the community would like to attend.
"We encourage all our members to attend (chamber meetings)," Esterline said. "These meetings are at 8:15 a.m., anyone wanting to attend these meetings can contact me."
Upcoming chamber events include an Easter Egg Hunt at the Esterline Farm in South Whitley, The South Whitley Annual Garage Sale and business expo in June.
The Esterline Farms is located on Ind. 14 west of South Whitley and a Whitley County Easter Egg Hunt is slated at this location on April 16. There will be a petting zoo, Easter Bunny, raffles, silent auction, huge prizes and giveaways with 100 percent of all proceeds going back to Whitley County. The event is from 9 to 11 a.m. with the Easter Hunt at 11 a.m.
"Our (Esterline Farms) wish is for every child to win a prize and have a basket full of candy," Esterline said.
Businesses can donate to the fun and see their business highlighted in event posts and graphics all around Whitley County.
The South Whitley Annual Garage Sale is slated for April 29 and 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"We are keeping it (South Whitley Annual Garage Sale) as simple as possible," Esterline said. "We (the Chamber) want to put a map out with anybody that wants to sponsor on there (the map) so they can have their ad on there."
Those residents participating in the South Whitley Garage Sale can set up Thursday evening and carry onto Sunday if they desire.
"We (The Chamber) will have booths on Mulberry and support whatever people need on Friday and Saturday," Esterline said. "For those interested in having a booth on Mulberry St. can contact me."
Booth rental is $25.
"My big motto is that big things can happen in small towns," Esterline said. "You will see great things happen in small towns again."
The community will find Esterline participating in town meetings, talking one on one with business owners, listening to what the community needs and representing all businesses in Whitley County.
Esterline can be reached at jesterline@whitleychamber.com or by calling 260-248-8131.
