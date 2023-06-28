22-23 Disney BPA Pic

Tavin Ray, Caden Ummel, Nicholas Schott, Mason Jacks and Caroline Egolf stopped at Disneyland while on their trip in Anaheim, California.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Churubusco’s Business Professionals of America Chapter traveled to the National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, CA on April 26-30 where members competed for national recognition that focused on learning in the areas of Business, Marketing and Information Technology.

Competing at this year’s National Leadership conference were Caroline Egolf, Mason Jacks, Tavin Ray, Nicholas Schott and Caden Ummel. All of these students will be seniors at Churubusco Jr-Sr High School in the fall.

