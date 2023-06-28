ANAHEIM, Calif. — Churubusco’s Business Professionals of America Chapter traveled to the National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, CA on April 26-30 where members competed for national recognition that focused on learning in the areas of Business, Marketing and Information Technology.
Competing at this year’s National Leadership conference were Caroline Egolf, Mason Jacks, Tavin Ray, Nicholas Schott and Caden Ummel. All of these students will be seniors at Churubusco Jr-Sr High School in the fall.
Officially formed in 1966 as the Office Education Association (OEA), Business Professionals of America (BPA) has a strong history as a Career & Technical Student Organization that contributes to the preparation of global professionals through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic and technological skills for students at the Middle, Secondary and Post-secondary levels.
For over 50 years, BPA has worked to serve as an innovator in Career and Technical Education, providing its members with opportunities for growth through education, competition, community service and personal development.
The Churubusco Jr/Sr High School Chapter Advisor is Scott Bohonek.
