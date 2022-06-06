CHURUBUSCO — Sunday, June 5, the Churubusco community gathered in the Churubusco High School gymnasium to celebrate the Class of 2022 on their graduation day.
All who spoke talked of how proud they were of the seniors for getting themselves to this day.
“(They’ve) experienced more than their fair share of challenges,” said Superintendent Dan Hile, adding they had continuously “risen to meet those challenges.”
Hile added he admired the seniors’ “drive to succeed” during their time at Churubusco.
He also asked the seniors to consider all those that have supported them along the way, and encouraged them to take on that role for someone else.
“Be that support for others,” Hile said.
During the ceremony members of the Churubusco choirs came together to perform “This is Me” from the musical “The Greatest Showman.”
Afterwards, the Class of 2022 Salutatorian Morgan Schaefer took to the podium to say a few words to her fellow graduates.
“This is our day,” reminded Schaefer, encouraging her class to consider that despite the challenges they have faced along the way, they can also remember the good things that have happened as well.
Schaefer also asked her class to soak in the moment saying, “we’ll never get these moments back.”
“Change,” she said, “is inevitable.” She added though that this was the chance for all of the seniors to write their own speeches, using speech as a metaphor for their lives.
“This opens the door to write our own speeches specific to how we choose to live our lives,” Schaefer said. “I challenge you to compose a speech you are proud of and can’t wait to read.”
In Valedictorian Lillian Hile’s speech, she thought back on her years of high school – the fear and excitement of taking that first step off the school bus, to the many challenges that the COVID pandemic brought with, to everything good and bad in between. It was a reminder, she said, that great things don’t last forever, but neither does the bad. She added that each moment offers its own lessons.
Hile ended her speech sharing those adages that the seniors should “live in the moment” and remember “it’s all about the journey, not the destination.”
High School Principal Jim Folland talked about how he admired the perseverance of the senior class, who he said underwent hard work and patience despite the challenges of the pandemic.
Part of Folland’s advice to the graduates was telling them to “pour out (their) heart and souls learning lessons and growing in any way you choose.” He also advised the seniors to “connect with others,” accepting “people who are different than you.”
Folland encouraged the seniors to “be flexible and persistent” but also to “stop and smell the roses” and “cherish the little things in life.”
“Carry on,” Folland concluded.
After the speeches were read came time, the last time, that the Class of 2022 walked across the stage, shook hands with administrators and grabbed their diploma.
The Churubusco Class of 2022 includes Logan Aills, Cray Backman, Brett Barkley, Allison Becker, Hunter Bianski, Hannah Boersema, Carson Bunyan, Dawson Clark, Karsten Courtney, Brooke Cretsinger, Brady Crick, Rylee Crooks, Kendra Crouse, Lane Dafforn, Justice Darling, Cara DeBolt, Hannah Decker, Maylee Decker, Dailon Dice, Kyler Dilley, Eric Downs, Luke Eby, Kayla Elias, Trevor Elliott, Travis Emenhiser, Jakob Eminger, Kaden Fields, Breeyn Fulkerson, Devyn Gaff, Tessa Gilbert, Donald Greene, Hally Greene, Gavan Haberstock, Alexandria Hamilton, Keenan Hendricks, Taelor Heyman, Lillian Hile, Ethan Hille, Wyatt Hirschy, Zander Hord, Bayleigh Huelsenbeck, Kelsey Hyser, Abigale Iden, Mallory Johnson, Jaxson Kirchner, Ethan Krider, Alexandria Leazier, Marissa Lehman, Jorian Longardner, Alexander Lopez, Brock Love, Evan Love, Makayla Love, Kayreana Mccain, Jayden McNutt, Dawson Meeks, Evan Myers, Autumn Nightingale, Nicholas Nondorf, Branden Ochoa, Keegan Oliver, Audrey Orth, Patrick Osborne, Callahan Ostrowski, Kaylee Owens, Makenna Owens, Ethan Palmer, Kuper Papenbrock, Graydon Paris, Madison Pearl, Rachel Peer, Brian Peterson, Alexis Pettigrew, John Polcsak, Haley Pulley, Faith Resler, Joseph Royer, Morgan Schaefer, Jakob Schenher, Ryan Scott, Jakob Seiman, Brelle Shearer, Caiden Shively, Jalynn Skinner, Tanner Smith, Cole Sobasky, Audrey Stotlar, Dylan Stroder, Benjamin Teague, Nicholas Teague, Keri Timbrook, Sierra Tolin, Heather Wade, Emma Weirick, Garrett Wymer and Isabella Zuk.
