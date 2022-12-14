CHURUBUSCO — ‘Building a Better Busco.’ It was a tagline that came up many times during the recent Churubusco Chamber of Commerce banquet.
The organization presented a three-year strategic plan, focusing on the ways it can grow the community and expand support to Churubusco businesses.
“It’s something we have worked on since last fall and is a roundup of where the Chamber wants to be in the next few years,” said Chamber Vice President Madalyn Sade-Bartl.
The organization’s vision is to “provide leadership, support and representation to members so their businesses and the community will prosper.”
The plan reads, “over the next three years, the Chamber will focus greatly on growing businesses and encouraging entrepreneurs, as well as increasing the attractiveness of the community for both businesses and residents.”
The plan outlines goals to collaborate further with other business-focused organizations for more training opportunities to members and developing more business-focused events, evolve community events to focus on the needs of Churubusco, create a Chamber facade grant program for members and expand its offerings, lobby the town to create a historic business district to open up more grant funding opportunities and more.
The organization hopes to achieve its goals through:
- Evolution: “Ensure (the Chamber) is the best association (it) can be for (its) members, stakeholders and the community.”
- Collaboration: “Work together to achieve the goals set out not only by (the) organization, but by the community as a whole.”
- Support: “Foster networks, connections and relationships to increase the success and exposure of members and the community.”
Each year at the banquet the incoming Chamber president says a few words on the goals for the next year. The 2023 Chamber president will be Lisa Fensler.
She told the members gathered she hopes to lead with “unity, transparency and hope.”
“We’re going through unprecedented times for businesses and our community,” Fensler began. “I want to unify us, and please know none of us are too little to play a part. We’re going to work together and do great and powerful things in Churubusco.”
Normally the banquet is a time to recognize the business and volunteer of the year. This year was a little different, and the Churubusco Chamber opted instead to present Organization of the Year awards. These awards will go to all of the Churubusco churches.
They were chosen, it was highlighted, for the variety of ways it opens its doors to those in need — through grief counseling, food pantries, youth programs and more.
Lastly, Fensler took the microphone to offer words of thanks on behalf of the community to Sade-Bartl.
“We appreciate all you do for our community, and you are helping us ‘Build a Better Busco’,” said Fensler.
She was given a Letter from Santa and a bouquet of cards from different businesses and organizations thanking Sade-Bartl for her support.
