CHURUBUSCO — Located at 201 N. Main St. in a larger facility since 2017, the Churubusco History Center is a generation-to-generation education and research center preserving the history of Churubusco, helping people use the tools of history to understand the past, gain perspective on the present, and play an informed role in shaping the future.
"We (The History Center) opened in 2010 in a little location back behind us here (201 N. Main St.) on West Washington," Chuck Jones said. "Three years ago, a friend of mine (Dick Conrow) who owned C&A Tool here in town said if we found a larger area, he would take care of our (The History Center) expenses for us."
Dick passed away in April, 2021, and his wife Sara now resides in Auburn.
The History Center focuses on the collection of local history and historical items from Churubusco and the surrounding areas to display for all to see.
"History goes back to the 1830s, all pictures and everything go way back," Jones said. "There are local artist pictures in the center, including (the late) Elmer Stewart from Blue Lake and he passed away in the 1950s."
Churubusco was named in 1848 (incorporated in 1882), and was named after the Battle of Churubusco during the Mexican-American War.
The Churubusco History Center has a mission to collect, preserve and offer local historic artifacts and stories to the public through exhibits, publications, collaboration, research and educational programs.
The Churubusco History Center accepts donations of artifacts in the surrounding area as well as monetary donations. Funds donated helps the History Center continue its mission to make Churubusco history available to all.
Hours at the Churubusco History Center are Monday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with three other volunteers who help Jones. During special town activities, the Churubusco History Center will make arrangements to be open.
"Our purpose here (The Churubusco History Center) is to just preserve the history of the town," Jones said. "We don't take a lot of hard artifacts because we don't have room for them, we collect Churubusco history and we are here."
