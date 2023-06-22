CHURUBUSCO — It was a project 10 years in the making. Members of the historical community in Churubusco had wanted to do something to honor Chief Little Turtle in the town. It was two years ago that the group decided to create a life-size statue for the Miami war chief.

Then on June 17, the statue for Little Turtle was revealed in a special ceremony. It took place just before the Turtle Days parade in Churubusco, and sits at the corner of S.R. 205 and U.S. 33. This area of town is recognized as “The Pointe.”

