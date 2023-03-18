CHURUBUSCO — Community members are invited to attend the annual Churubusco Rotary Auction, which will take place March 21 at Churubusco High School. The evening will begin with a free-will offering meal at 5:45 p.m., and the auction will follow at 6:30 p.m.
The Rotary auction has been a community tradition for more than 27 years. COVID forced organizers to cancel the event for 2020 and 2021, but the event came back to great success in 2022. Last year’s event raised $17,500, which goes back to the community to support local organizations and provide scholarships to local students. Prior to that, in 2019, the auction raised more than $20,000 thanks to the club’s generous supporters.
This event has allowed the Churubusco Rotary Club to provide financial support to such organizations as Main Street Churubusco, United Way, Churubusco United Methodist Church Nursery School, Churubusco United Methodist Church Food Pantry, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Churubusco Show Choirs, Turtle Days Association, Town of Churubusco, Churubusco Chamber of Commerce, TROY Center, Humane Society of Whitley County, Whitley County YMCA, Churubusco BPA, Toys for Tots, Leadership Whitley County, Mission 25, Churubusco Football, Churubusco Police Department, Churubusco Student Council and Junior Achievement.
Additionally, money raised from the Rotary Club goes back to the community through scholarships to local students. Past scholarship winners are Madison Lehman and Ben Dedrick (2022), Caitlyn Krider and Sam Huelsenbeck (2019), Kaylee Simmons and Cole Hart (2018), Rachel Jacquay and Joseph Emenhiser (2017), Ceci Giercher (2016), Lucas Sturtz and Molly Green (2014), Brittney Shambaugh and Aaron Zolman (2013), Logan Paris and Brittany McKinney (2012) and Alan Miller and Joseph Zumbrun (2011).
There will be many items available in the auction including jewelry and accessories, toys, and a signed copy of Tony Dungy’s book “UnCommon,” among other items.
