CHURUBUSCO — Community members are invited to attend the annual Churubusco Rotary Auction, which will take place March 21 at Churubusco High School. The evening will begin with a free-will offering meal at 5:45 p.m., and the auction will follow at 6:30 p.m.

The Rotary auction has been a community tradition for more than 27 years. COVID forced organizers to cancel the event for 2020 and 2021, but the event came back to great success in 2022. Last year’s event raised $17,500, which goes back to the community to support local organizations and provide scholarships to local students. Prior to that, in 2019, the auction raised more than $20,000 thanks to the club’s generous supporters.

