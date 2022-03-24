CHURUBUSCO — Several Churubusco student artists have some things to celebrate, having received recognition for their work through the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.
“Since 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards have recognized the vision, ingenuity and talent of our nation’s youth, and provided opportunities for creative teens to be celebrated,” reads a recent press release. “The Awards are the largest, longest running and most prestigious program of its kind.”
This year, 1,671 pieces of art was entered into the competition, and 530 received an Honorable Mention, Silver Key, or Gold Key in recognition of their creative achievements.
Churubusco Jr./Sr. High School received 22 awards in this year’s competition. Hannah Boersema won six awards, two of these were gold keys for her painting “On the Edge” and her wood burning drawing. She earned a Silver key for her drawing “Grandpa’s Portrait” and three honorable mentions for her “Bee Book” painting, “Egg-Scuse Me” clay sculpture and her printmaking design “A View Through Time.”
Amara Davis received an honorable mention for her painting “Fight to be Human.”
Jackson Fleetwood received a silver key for his print “Bushi Dan.”
Ethan Hille received a silver key for his drawing “/peCH/.”
Vicky Li received a silver key for her drawing “A Dancer’s Feet.”
Kendall Stuckey received two awards— a silver key for her print “Observed Grief” and her drawing “Cutting with Colors.”
Sierra Tolin won a gold key for her print “Oh no, a Rat!” and a silver key for her print “Oh, How the Turn Tables.”
Briella Vasquez received two honorable mentions for her drawings “Brighter than Life” and “Rewind.”
A big accomplishment came for Addison Reed and her painting, “Uno.” It was selected as one of five American Visions Nominees for this year in our region. Her work is featured on the title wall of the exhibition and received special recognition during the Virtual Awards Ceremony.
The American Visions awards are the five “best-of-show” works chosen to represent our region at the national level where one will be selected as the American Visions Medalist in New York. Reed won five additional awards — three gold keys for a painting of “Man’s Best Friend,” a mixed media project “New York” and her painting, “UNO.” Reed also earned two Honorable Mentions for her panting “Glass, Class, and High Contrast” and her rabbit drawing “Leporidae.”
Students had a (Virtual) Regional Awards Ceremony on Feb. 20. All artwork will be on display from now through April 9 at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. Admissions is free every Thursday from 5-8 p.m.
