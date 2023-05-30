On Tuesday, May 30 the City of Columbia City announced their new Parks Director, following a month long search.
Matt Heiden has been selected by Mayor Ryan Daniel to take over the Parks Department’s top spot. Heiden has worked for the Parks Department for more than 16 years and most recently served as the Maintenance Supervisor.
“Matt has a passion for our parks and our citizens,” said Mayor Daniel. “He is the right person to improve and enhance our Parks Department, while adding community programs and ensuring a high level of service to the public into the future.”
Heiden will take over his new position in mid-June.
“I’m excited to take on my new role as Parks Director and continue to serve the community where I was raised,” said Heiden.
The Columbia City Parks Department encompasses eight parks, more than five miles of trails, the Russel and Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center, numerous athletic facilities and more than 194 acres of park property within the city limits.
