COLUMBIA CITY — The Christmas cheer in Columbia City is strong this year, a fact that’s evident by the numbers of homes up and down the city’s streets, festooned with decor and sparkling lights.
Columbia City Councilwoman Jennifer Zartman Romano, chair of the city’s annual Columbia City Municipal Christmas Lighting contest, announced Wednesday that winners have been selected for 2022.
The committee travels around the city each year, looking for homes to recognize for their unique and beautiful Christmas decor. This year brought many outstanding competitors.
The overall winning display is located at 117 Peabody Avenue. Romano said the committee especially enjoyed the way the decorations wrap entirely around the home and property, making it a “must see” location this year.
“There were a lot of really wonderful displays this year and a lot of competition in some of the districts,” Romano said. “We appreciate everyone’s efforts to spread cheer and enthusiasm in the community through this contest. You can see the delight in the faces of those driving by to look at the displays...so it might feel like a little thing to decorate your home for Christmas, but the joy it brings others is really a big and beautiful thing.”
Winners are also named in each of the four city districts. The southwest winner is 1331 Stoneridge. The winner in the northwest district is 580 West Park St. Winning the northeast district is 153 Columbia Parkway. The winner in the southeast district is 401 S. Eagle Glen Trail.
All winners will be recognized in January at a Columbia City Council meeting.
