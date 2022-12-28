CC lighting contest overall winner 22

The overall winner of the Columbia City Lighting Contest is 117 Peabody Avenue.

 Contributed

COLUMBIA CITY — The Christmas cheer in Columbia City is strong this year, a fact that’s evident by the numbers of homes up and down the city’s streets, festooned with decor and sparkling lights.

Columbia City Councilwoman Jennifer Zartman Romano, chair of the city’s annual Columbia City Municipal Christmas Lighting contest, announced Wednesday that winners have been selected for 2022.

