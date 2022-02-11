COLUMBIA CITY — Ordinances and bid openings were the main topics of discussion this week during the Columbia City Common Council and Board of Works meetings.
Approved on first reading was an ordinance that would permit redistricting for the city. The outline came out of group discussions with council members and county employees. Coming up with the solution was Jessica Hockemeyer, who is the county voter registration and election supervisor.
“She did an awesome job and she broke it down and got the populations split up about as accurate as you can,” said Councilman Dan Weigold. “We looked at the areas and how to break these districts up as even as possible. We also did away with (voting) precinct eight, which was an issue since it was broken up into two council districts.”
The ordinance will be reviewed and voted on before being approved in its second reading at the next council meeting.
Another ordinance approved on first reading involved annexation of property within Morsches Park. There is approximately two acres within the park that was not considered in city limits. This came to the attention of city officials when an adjacent property was seeking to be annexed into the city. In order for this property to be approved, the council needed to approve bringing in this piece of land. It will likely be approved on a second reading at the next council meeting.
During the Board of Works meeting, bids were opened for roadway reconstruction work in the Westgate subdivision, work which has been broken up into three phases.
Bids for all three phases came in at:
- Wayne Asphalt: $1,114,192.75
- Culver Asphalt and Paving: $1,135,469.50
- API Construction: $1,157,385
- Niblock: $1,269,152
- Brooks Construction: $1,313,707
- Wigent: $1,390,241.10
A bid will be awarded at the next board of works meeting on Feb. 22, which will take place at 5 p.m. in City Hall. The council meeting will follow at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.