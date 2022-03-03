COLUMBIA CITY — The 2022 Junk Pickup Days for Columbia City will be April 28 for the west side and May 5 for the east side.
The city is divided down the middles of Main Street. The west side includes any homes located west of Main Street, including Heritage Place/Chesapeake Landing, Wilkswood, Wood Dale, Deer Chase, etc. The east side includes the subdivisions of Eagle Glen, Irish Glen, Countryside Mobile Home Park and any homes off of Hanna Street.
All junk will be picked up where your normal trash is put out for pickup. Items should not be put out prior to two weeks before scheduled junk pickup. Nothing will be picked up in the alley unless the alley is your usual weekly trash-pickup location. No exceptions will be allowed. Please ensure that all junk is placed out by 5 a.m. on the day of pickup. Junk Pickup Days are only once per year, and one pass only. There will be no return trips. Additionally, do not allow anyone to dump Junk on your property (Ordinance 53.26).
Call ahead to have these items picked up:
Tires (maximum of 15 total), stoves, washers, dryers, water heaters, dishwashers, refrigerators, air conditioners, freezers, batteries & other appliances. However, you must call City Hall at 260-248-5100 by May 6, 2022 in order to have these items picked up. These items will be picked up May 9th and must be out by 5 a.m. that morning. If you fail to follow this procedure, these items will not be picked up and you will be responsible for disposal.
Acceptable items to be put out:
For the safety of the drivers, items must be under 50 lbs. or taken apart into sections under 50 lbs.
• Mattresses — Must be wrapped in plastic. We suggest mattress bags (available at moving stores) or plastic painting drop cloths sealed (available at department stores) with duct tape.
• Box Springs — Must be wrapped in plastic. We suggest mattress bags or plastic painting drop cloths sealed with duct tape.
• Bed Frames — If upholstered, must be wrapped in plastic. We suggest mattress bags or plastic painting drop cloths sealed with duct tape.
• Indoor Furniture — If upholstered, must be wrapped in plastic. We suggest mattress bags or plastic painting drop cloths sealed with duct tape.
• Carpet/Padding — Must be rolled & tied with tape or strung into bundles no longer than 4 feet & no heavier than 50 lbs.
• Cardboard Boxes — Must be flattened & tied into bundles no longer than 4 feet & no heavier than 50 lbs.
• Grills — Gas grills must have fuel tank removed prior to disposal.
• Lawn Mowers — Must be drained of all oil & gas. Riding Mowers are not accepted.
• Storm Doors — Must have glass removed & placed in a hard container or small box, taped well, & marked “broken glass”.
• Interior Doors
• Windows — Must have glass removed & placed in a hard container or small box, taped well, & marked “broken glass”. Must be less than 50 lbs. of glass per window/box.
• Swing Set — Must be cut into 4-foot sections.
• Exercise Equipment — Must be cut into 4-foot sections.
• Outdoor Furniture
• Sinks
• Toilets — Must be empty & the tank must be detached from the bowl.
• Bathtubs — No larger than 4-foot sections.
• Shower Enclosures — No heavier than 50-lb sections.
• Pool Filters
• Pool Liners or Panels — Bundled in sections no longer than 4 feet & no heavier than 50 lbs.
• Artificial Christmas Trees — Must be cut in half if taller than four feet.
• Open and dried paint cans
Unacceptable Items, items not to be included:
• Electronic items – Televisions, computers (including desktops, laptops, tablets), computer monitors, digital media players, DVD players, gaming systems, DVR/TiVo devices (including cable boxes), fax machines, etc.
• You can take the above items to the Recycle Center at 701 S. Line Street. 260-248-3132
• Any Freon-containing item (refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, etc.)
• Hazardous waste
• Tires
• Pesticides/Insecticides and similar substances
• Hot Tubs
• Pianos
• Manure
• Oil and Gas
• Propane Tanks
• Antifreeze
• Concrete & cement or any item attached to concrete or cement
• Gravel, dirt, sod, rock, bricks, or stones
• Tree stumps
• Automotive parts
• Riding lawn mowers
• Roofing shingles
• Wet/unsolidified paint is not accepted at all, either as bulk or regular trash
Anyone tearing down buildings such as sheds, garages, or remodeling large areas should privately contract with a hauler for a “roll-off” dumpster.
Please help us by following these guidelines. Your cooperation will make this year’s Junk Pickup Days a success. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the mayor’s office at 260-248-5111.
