COLUMBIA CITY — The city is looking to add an arts commission, as discussed during the Columbia City Common Council meeting.
The council approved an ordinance on first reading to establish the commission. It will be voted on during a second reading likely at the next council meeting.
“This has been a passion project for me to establish an arts commission for the city,” said Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel.
Daniel said he had been working with the State Art Commission, getting information on how to set one up for Columbia City.
“It’s an opportunity to not only help support and enrich the arts in our community, but also provide potential grant funding to expand the arts in the community,” the mayor added.
The commission would operate similar to the Redevelopment Commission and Tree Board, operating under and reporting to the council. Part of this includes keeping written minutes that are given to the clerk, and the commission must appear at least once a year before the council to give an update on its work.
The commission would consist of seven members, four of whom would be chosen by the mayor and three chosen by the council. The commission members must live within the city’s jurisdictional area.
This is a project that has been discussed quite a bit, reported Councilwoman Jennifer Romano.
“The emphasis on elevating the arts in the community is something in the works for a long time,” she said. “This is exciting and very positive.”
If approved on a second reading, the council and mayor will begin to reach out to people of interest to serve on the commission. The hope is to have the board filled by the end of the year.
“I’m very passionate about this,” said Mayor Daniel. “We’ve seen the arts start to come alive and seems to be growing again. This is just another way the city can support and grow the arts in our community.”
