COLUMBIA CITY — After 20 years with the Columbia City Parks Department, director Mark Green was removed from his position, as released in a statement by Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel Tuesday.
"Recently, Clerk-Treasurer Rosie Coyle and I became aware of suspicious financial activity occurring at the Parks Department," it read, as posted on the mayor's public Facebook page.
The mayor made clear that once it had been identified, officials were quick to contact authorities. He included the Whitley County Prosecutor's Office, Indiana State Police and Indiana Board of Accounts.
Now, the situation involving Green is under investigation. Since officials became aware of the discrepancy, Green was fired. Chip Hill, the Community Development Director, has stepped in as the interim director for the parks department.
"We have turned over documents to the Indiana State Police and continue to be fully cooperative with investigators," the mayor's statement continued. "We are also preparing for a full and complete audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts."
The statement continued, "We cannot comment any further on the details of this case as there is an active investigation and the prosecutor's office is handling the matter."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.