COLUMBIA CITY — The City of Columbia City recently announced a new monument will be dedicated to honor and remember the community’s veterans of war and peacetime.
The monument is located at Patriotic Park on Redick Avenue on the City’s Northwest side.
“I’m excited to dedicate this important place to those who served throughout our country’s history,” said Mayor Ryan Daniel. “There is nothing better for us to do than to show our gratitude towards those who gave of themselves for the freedom that we so cherish.”
The dedication ceremony will take place on Oct. 3 at Patriotic Park (504 Redick Avenue). The community is invited to attend. Parking will be available along the drive next to the park.
