CHURUBUSCO—Brian Clark will fill the vacancy on the Smith-Green Community Schools board of education.
The board voted 4-0 to appoint Clark to Jane Elliot’s vacated position.
Board president Jeremy Hart introduced the topic, giving board members a chance to speak on it.
“I think we had six fabulous candidates,” Board Secretary Emily Putt said. “I appreciate everybody who put their hat in the ring.”
Member Cathy Petrie echoed Putt’s comments, adding, “I appreciate everyone who’s willing to step up for our students.”
Vice-president Jermiah Johnson also commended the six candidates.
“To me, that seems like a lot,” he said. “We had six candidates for three spots during the election cycle. So, to have six to fill one spot, I really thought that was fantastic.”
Hart also thanked the candidates for their willingness to serve the community.
Additionally, the board discussed a large grant for Churubusco Jr.-Sr. High School, renewing a food service contract, the 2023-24 calendar, and other topics.
The board approved 4-0 an agreement with the Whitley County Redevelopment Commission for an educational grant of $125,000 for Kermit Hogeston’s CJSHS classroom.
“As I learned more about what [the WCRC] were wanting to do, Mr. Hogeston’s program came to mind really fast,” Superintendent Dan Hile said. “He did a wonderful job of taking some pretty loose guidance from them and truly making a dynamite proposal that they just—their jaws just dropped. They were very excited about this opportunity.”
The grant includes funding for new furniture, 3D printers, robotics components, computer parts and more.
Hile said once the board approves the agreement, equipment can be ordered and will arrive as soon as possible.
“I think the hope is to get it installed this summer, maybe next fall,” he said.
Churubusco Elementary School Principal Mathew Whonsetler presented the 2023-24 school year calendar.
“If you look at the last three years, you’re not going to see much of a difference.”
He noted that each quarter will be 45 days long, which benefits high school classes in particular.
Whonsetler also said that, for the 2023-24 school year, the district will again have two e-Learning days.
“We did move those around a little bit to help our families,” he said.
The fall 2023 e-Learning day will be Monday, Sept. 25, which Whonsetler said benefits both families and teachers by not interrupting the week.
“We moved our winter one to President’s Day,” Whonsetler said. “By moving our e-Learning day to that day, our parents will know that day is off, it’s not going to be a make-up snow day.”
Whonsetler noted that the spring term will end on May 21, giving a buffer before Memorial Day even with make-up days.
The 2024 Spring Break lines up with neighboring school districts, Hile said, running March 29 through April 5.
The board approved the calendar 3-1.
Precision Driving will once again provide driver’s education services for SGCS, approved 4-0. The board also renewed the district’s contract with Food2School, voting 4-0.
