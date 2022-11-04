It can be daunting figuring out how to pay for college, and an important step to that process is filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, better known as FAFSA.
The FAFSA is required for students to be considered for federal grants, scholarships and federal student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide.
Families of high school students going to college, or even for current college students, assistance is available to guide them on how to fill out the form.
A statewide College Goal Sunday, offering this assistance, will take place Sunday, Nov. 6 starting at 2 p.m.
There will be locations throughout Indiana offering this help. In Northeast Indiana, locations will be at:
- Anderson: Ivy Tech Community College (815 E 60th St, Anderson, IN 46013)
- Elkhart: IUSB – Elkhart Center (125 E Franklin St, Elkhart, IN 46516)
- Fort Wayne: Ivy Tech Community College (3800 N Anthony Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805)
- Goshen: Goshen College (1700 S Main St, Goshen, IN 46526 – Union Building)
- Kokomo: Indiana University – Kokomo (2300 South Washington St, Kokomo, IN 46902)
- Marion: Ivy Tech Community College (261 S Commerce Dr, Marion, IN 46953)
- Muncie: Ivy Tech Community College (125 S. High St, Muncie, IN 47305 – George and Frances Ball Building)
- Warsaw: Ivy Tech Community College (2545 Silveus Crossing, Warsaw, IN 46582)
- Westfield: Westfield High School (18250 North Union St, Westfield, IN 46074)
“The event on Nov. 6 will be the first of two College Goal Sunday events ISFAA is offering this FAFSA filing season.” said Bill Wozniak, co-chair of College Goal Sunday. “We hope all Hoosiers take advantage of College Goal Sunday, file the FAFSA, and get one step closer to fulfilling their educational goals.”
Attendees must bring completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 tax forms, and other 2021 income and benefits information. They should also bring a social security number, driver’s license number and permanent resident card, if not a U.S. citizen. It is recommended that prior to the event, students and parents sign up for an FSA ID, which serves as an electronic signature on the FAFSA. Sign up can be found at studentaid.gov. Students attending the event can also enter to win one of five $1,000 scholarships.
FAFSA forms must be submitted by April 15.
