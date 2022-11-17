COLUMBIA CITY — American Legion Post 98, the iconic “Legion Home on the Hill” for Whitley County veterans and their families, will be celebrating the 75th Anniversary of its historic groundbreaking during 2023, officials announced Friday, Veterans Day 2022.
“We believe it’s appropriate to announce this year-long celebration on Veterans Day, since our Post 98 Legion Home has such significance to generations of local veterans and their families,” said Stuart Eve, Columbia City Post 98 Commander.
Groundbreaking for the current American Legion Post 98 occurred on April 12, 1948 with the first shovel of earth flipped by Indiana Governor Ralph Gates, Columbia City native, long-time attorney and former State Commander of the Indiana American Legion.
Situated on a hill overlooking DeVol Athletic Field and adjacent to Baker Park (Kids Dreamland), American Legion Post 98 has been a familiar landmark for residents and visitors for seven decades. The proud, dignified structure is located at 430 W. U.S. Business 30 (West Van Buren Street), just a few blocks west of downtown Columbia City, the county seat of Whitley County.
Post 98 Commander Eve noted that the American Legion’s Board of Officers decided that the 75th Anniversary of the building was a perfect opportunity to celebrate with special events in coming months, including an Awareness Initiative, Membership Drive and Capital Campaign.
Rick Kreps, retired journalist, media executive and member of Post 98’s Sons of the American Legion Squadron, has been named chairman of the 75th Anniversary Celebration by the board of officers.
“Our membership numbers are strong, but we always want to encourage new membership through our Post 98, either with Veterans of our Armed Services or their extended families,” explained Commander Eve. “Just about anyone has eligibility to join the American Legion, either as a Veteran or family member (Sons of the American Legion or American Legion Auxiliary).”
Eve said anyone interested in membership information can stop by the lower-level Post 98 Canteen (bar / restaurant). Hours are noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
Series of 75th Anniversary special events
American Legion Post 98 continues to have a high profile in the Whitley County community, which will be amplified during the coming multi-month 75th Anniversary Celebration.
Post 98 is noted for its various Veteran Services initiatives, its Honor Guard and Legion Riders presence at local funerals and other solemn occasions, as well as its organization and sponsorship of the annual Memorial Day Parade and the American Legion-Old Settlers Parade, each attended by throngs of local families.
Post 98 will add to the activity with a series of special community events during the coming year, a significant number of which have been in the planning stages by American Legion membership for several months. Details will be announced in coming weeks, note officials.
75th Anniversary Capital Campaign
The historic “Legion Home on the Hill” and its grounds have been maintained well by current and past Post 98 officers, with more than $200,000 in capital improvements during the past seven years alone. Included have been significant improvements to the Legion Hall, located on the second floor, which monthly hosts community events such as large meetings, receptions and parties. Interior improvements and renovations have been completed throughout the facility including its Canteen / Bar Room, kitchen and restrooms. Exterior improvements include roof and parking lot refurbishing, as well as new construction of a party pavilion.
“We want to make sure American Legion Post 98 continues its important role for our Veterans, their families and the community for decades to come. That’s why today we are announcing our 75th Anniversary Capital Campaign,” said Commander Eve.
The 75th Anniversary Capital Campaign’s goal is $75,000, to be achieved during the coming year through a series of fund-raising events and direct contributions by the community at large. The 75th Anniversary Capital Campaign’s proceeds will be directed to Post 98’s building and grounds projects, which will be approved by the organization’s board of officers.
Special giving opportunity
Post 98 officials note that the Capital Campaign is a special giving opportunity for corporations, businesses, civic organizations and individuals to support local Veterans and their families through the longtime continuance of Post 98’s “Legion Home on the Hill.”
Nearly $23,000 in cash donations by Post 98 have been awarded to various community organizations and causes in recent years.
The 75th Anniversary Capital Campaign is a perfect opportunity to give back to Post 98, suggest American Legion officials.
For 2022 federal income tax purposes, donors may wish to donate prior to Dec. 31, 2022.
Mail or drop off donations by check or money order to:
Columbia City, IN 46725-0465
Please add to Memo Line: 75th Anniversary Capital Campaign.
Capital Campaign or membership questions may be directed to Post 98 in person or by calling (260) 244-5821.
With its national headquarters in Indianapolis, The American Legion was founded in 1919 on its four pillars: Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children and Youth. These tenets encompass a variety of programs that benefit our nation’s Veterans, its service members, their families, the youth of America and ordinary citizens.
