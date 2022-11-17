COLUMBIA CITY — American Legion Post 98, the iconic “Legion Home on the Hill” for Whitley County veterans and their families, will be celebrating the 75th Anniversary of its historic groundbreaking during 2023, officials announced Friday, Veterans Day 2022.

“We believe it’s appropriate to announce this year-long celebration on Veterans Day, since our Post 98 Legion Home has such significance to generations of local veterans and their families,” said Stuart Eve, Columbia City Post 98 Commander.

