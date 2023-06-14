COLUMBIA CITY — “This is a big day,” said Columbia City High School Principal Braden Mullett. “It’s about where you are and where you’re gonna go. It’s about your first and last all in one.”
He was addressing the Class of 2023 during the CCHS graduation ceremony, which took place in the high school gymnasium on Friday, June 9.
He reminded them that the gym was filled with friends, family members and staff who were proud of each of them for the accomplishments they have made to get here, and it is these accomplishments that set them apart.
“I believe you are bound for greatness,” he told them. “If you believe in yourself and believe you can do it then you can.”
Mullett offered several words of wisdom as these young people embark on the next step of their journey including “if you have to choose between right and being kind then choose kind,” “you can do the right thing the wrong way,” “choose to agree to disagree,” “believe in yourself” and “make sure your intentions are good.”
This year there were three students as Valedictorians for the Class of 2023 – Allen Archbold, Bailee Smith and Jerryn Pettigrew. Each had their own words to share to their fellow classmates.
“As we stand on the precipice of our next chapter, let us not forget the lessons we’ve undoubtedly gained in these walls,” reminded Archbold.
He encouraged his classmates to go out in life with curiosity, working to make positive change and to learn from the failures and adapt.
Smith reminded each of her classmates that they all underwent different trials, tribulations and accomplishments to get to graduation, but added that together they will share this moment in common.
“Our accomplishments and experience will show and they will help us succeed,” she said.
Pettigrew reflected on the last four years and the challenges that came with them such as COVID and adjusting to life after the pandemic. She also remembered the lives of two fellow students who had passed away. She encouraged her classmates to take risks in life and be intentional with their goals. Above all, Pettigrew encouraged kindness.
“In a world seemingly full of darkness, be the reason someone smiles today,” she said.
Each year the seniors vote on a faculty speaker to say a few words during the ceremony, and this year’s speaker was Kristin Rentschler.
She argued that life is made better and lessons stronger through true experience.
Rentschler reflected on the idea of “the flinch. The moment she said, “you draw back. It’s a physical response to surprise, fear or pain.”
In the past, this flinch would offer faster reactions when hunting or fighting. Today, we flinch at other things.
She encouraged the seniors to “embrace the flinch.”
Rentschler encouraged them to embrace change, “trying something new and breaking out of the patterns you have established. It might scare you, but pushing through to the other side are the experiences that are going to change your world.”
Sometimes, Rentschler said, mistakes will be made and some of these mistakes may lead to scars. “That’s a lesson you will experience and you will grow from.”
“I tried and succeeded and I’ve tried and failed. It’s life and it’s best experienced actively,” she said.
Rentschler encouraged the students to “drink this moment in. This is the moment. It’s real and in person. It’s full of excitement and fear. It represents change and challenge. We feel this in all the big moments. Push past the fear, resist the urge to settle for safe... Embrace the flinch and allow your world to change.”
The Columbia City High School Class of 2023 includes Lauren Adkins, Madison Anderson, Dylan Anspach, Allen Archbold, Joshua Arntz, Mikaela Austin, Brooklyn Babler, Hayden Baker, Taylor Baldridge, Chloe Ball, Peyton Beard, Xavier Beckley, Triceson Bender, Gavin BEntley, Aron Beyhan, Evan Bishop, Matthew Blackburn, Nataley Bockelman, Katelyn Bolt, Hannah Bone, Rachel Bone, Madison Bowers, Reece Bowser, Rayne Bridges, Jonathon Briones, Ayden Brown-Voght, Chantry Bryan, Grace Buckles, Mackenzie Burke, Gabriel Burns, Bryana Button, Braylyn Calhoun, Lauryne Calhoon, Easton Carnahan, Cameron Carr, Evan Cearbaugh, Dominic Chacon, Lukas Clawson, Brooklyn Cody, Gary Combs Jr., Gavin Conley, Brendan Cook, Trinity Coolman, Mason Counts, Carissa Cox, Jonah Cox, Jasmine Craig, Sebastian Cripe, John Cuccia III, Shannon Daugherty, Allyson Dear, Kale Dillon, Kela Dillon, Addyson Dolsen, Nicolas Downing, Jordan Driver, Logan Dunnuck, Christopher Everly, Colby Fletter, Keala Fontenot, Jeremy Foster, Lily Fowler, Peyton Fry, Kaydince Fulk, Korbin Fulk, Andrew Galloway, Dawson Garrett, Chance Geiger, Jackson Geiger, Jacob Gentry, Daylon Gerard, Justice Goree, Jesse Goshorn, Gabriela Granados-Vanderford, Randin Gross, Cora Hall, Alexander Hamilton, Julia Hammel, Kane Hankins, Lucas Harber, Ana Harman, Hannah Harris, Marcel Harris, William Harris, Payton Harris-Mason, Andrew Hedrick, Audrey Heiden, Kaylen Hendricks, Blair Hennessy, Gage Herron, Caidy Hesting, Jenna Hesting, Quinn Hesting, Megan Heuer, Andrew Hill, Grace Hill, Madelyn Hill, Noble Hinen, Elijah Hochstetler, Nathan Hodges, Klayson Hoeppner, Cassandra Hoium, Airamia Holland, Riley Hull, Samuel Hullinger, Jason Hunter, Colin Huntley, Ashlynn Hurst, Jack Huston, Monroe Hyde, Cameron Hyser, Landyn Iden, Weston Jackson, Laci Jeffries, Dylan Johnson, Erica Johnson, Evan Johnson, Keona Johnson, Chase Jones, Gabriel Jones, Lillia Jones, Summer Jones, Samuel Joseph, Emily Judd, Alexander Kelley, Ronan Keller, Gage Kempf, Cody Kessler, Brenden Kobryn, Devin Krider, Tobey Krider, Benjamin Kuhmichel, Hunter Kyler, Sarah Landers, Hope Lang, Taylor Law, Isaiah Lee, Nickolas Lehman, Christian Loer, Taylor Lundy, Conner Maggert, Jack Maley, Claytin Markins, Andrew Martin, Antonio Martinez, Jaxson Martz, Thomas Martz, Lindsey McCammon, Johnathan McMahon, Tyler Meyer, Abigail Miley, Nathan Miller, Jaxson Mishler, Victoria Molski, Samuel Mullett, Leah Myers, Isabella Noonan, Penelope Null, Mackenzie O’Connor, Kathryn Oelschlager, Hannah Parke, Jonathan Peters, Jerryn Pettigrew, Jillian Pettigrew, Colten Pieper, Griffin Plaehn, Eli Platt, Zachary Pletcher, Charles Pomeroy, Jalynne Pope, Emma Porter, Dominic Potter, Leah Potts, Olivia Potts, David Pressler, Mathew Pressler, Andrew Radosevich, Allison Randall, Madeline Ray, Tanner Reed, Jacob Reiff, Isaac Rentschler, Alexander Ressler, Anne Rice, Madisyn Riley, Jesse Robbins, Dylan Rottman, Kaylee Rouleau, Dylan Roussey, Kayla Ruble, Maddleyn Sanderson, Grace Schaekel, Kaden Schnorr, Molly Schrader, Alia Schuman, Nikita Schwartz, Clayton Scott, Naomi Scott, Lucy Severit, Jessica Shawver, Peyton Shearer, Bailey Shidler, Laylah Shipley, Ethan Sielesnew, Ethan Sievers, Taranpreet Singh, Austin Smith, Baylee Smith, Martin Smith, Kadence Smolek, Layne Snyder, Austin Spencer, Richard Squire, Skye Sroufe, Cole Stafford, Aiden Stemen, Madison Straub, Stella Thomas, Luis Torres Diaz, Aidan Tucker, Riley Tucker, Ethan Vance, Andrew Vanderford Jr., Samuel Varga, Peyton Vaught, Hannah Veit, Benjamin Vogely, Kiah Ward, Klayton Warner, Preston Watkins, Joshua Weaver, Haley Webb, Zoe Whitacre, Macy White, Makenna Williams, Rhet Wilson, Elise Winebrenner, Andrew Winterrowd, Anne Wolfe, Olivia Woodward and Lainey Wooley.
