COLUMBIA CITY—Columbia City Connect (CCC), a non-profit benefitting downtown revitalization, announced the award of $5,000 to five downtown businesses as part of a mini-grant program totaling $25,000.
“We’re excited to support local businesses as they improve their websites. The pandemic showed the importance of an interactive website to connect with customers,” said Niki Keister, Executive Director of CCC. The purpose of the program is to assist businesses impacted by the pandemic by connecting the owners with a web developer. The Indiana Main Street Program, under the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA), made the grant possible.
