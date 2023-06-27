COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City High School celebrated the success of work-based learning internships and Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs with an Internship Showcase with hundreds of students and community members.

On May 24 at Columbia City High School 130 interns representing 186 internship experiences during the past school year presented their projects to the entire Indian Springs eighth-grade class, high school students, families, Whitley County Consolidated School administration, the school board and internship mentors.

