COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City High School celebrated the success of work-based learning internships and Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs with an Internship Showcase with hundreds of students and community members.
On May 24 at Columbia City High School 130 interns representing 186 internship experiences during the past school year presented their projects to the entire Indian Springs eighth-grade class, high school students, families, Whitley County Consolidated School administration, the school board and internship mentors.
Internship students partner with area businesses and organizations to participate in intentional, meaningful, career exploration experiences. Students can be with their partnering business for a couple of weeks, a full semester, or even the full year. These intentional experiences are coordinated with the courses students have taken through the CTE program at CCHS.
Students work with WCCS Talent Development Director Lori Heuer as well as teachers from their respective CTE programs to determine the best experience for their future goals. “In meeting with the students, we work to find an internship opportunity that will help them navigate their future path. Students benefit from these experiences in many ways including career pathway guidance, professional networking, practical application of employability skills, and learning about future opportunities.”
During the day, 19 seniors chose to have a signing with their employers. These signings indicated future full-time employment, or part time employment while students further their education.
Signing seniors included:
• Jonathon Briones with Bowen Center
• Chantry Bryan with Bercot Excavating
• Dominic Chacon with Plumber’s & Steamfitter’s Local 166
• Brenden Cook with Reeg Automotive
• Marcel Harris with Novae
• William Harris with Impact CNC
• Andrew Hill with Microtech Welding Corporation
• Alex Kelley with City Auto Mall
• Cody Kessler with Ottenweller Company, Inc.
• Hunter Kyler with R & R Manufacturing
• Antonio Martinez with American Landmaster
• Jonathan McMahon with Novae
• Sam Mullett with Plumber’s & Steamfitter’s Local 166
• Eli Platt with J&K Communications, Inc.
• Kaden Schnorr with Be Adaptive Equipment
• Ethan Sievers with the Columbia City Parks Department
• Ben Vogely with Microtech Welding Corporation
• Klayton Warner with STAFCO
• Andrew Winterrowd with Custom Home Designs
In addition, prior to the event, three seniors signed their intent to continue with their industries with the Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (INFAME). The partnership’s purpose is to implement career pathway, apprenticeship-style educational programs that will create a pipeline of highly-skilled workers. The program accepts 15 applicants each year. Those seniors are:
● Allen Archbold with Micropulse
● Logan Dunnuck with Omnisource
● Samuel Joseph with Fort Wayne Metals
Chris Brown, business agent from Local 166 Apprenticeship questioned how many more students he could have from Columbia City High School.
“The work ethic and dedication displayed by these students [Sam and Dominic] has been exceptional and we are the talk of our peers with this internship experience,” Brown said. “I just want to know how many more you can give us.”
Students choose internships based on their interests and classes and often find their true career interest through the experiences of the program. Student Jonathon Briones started his high school career with an interest in education and then found a passion at the Bowen Center.
“When I was in fourth grade I wanted to be an architect and then junior year I chose Education Professions because I knew I wanted to work with people but I didn’t know in what capacity,” Jonathon said.
Jonathon had internship experiences in both the classroom and at the Bowen Center and signed on as a Patient Services Representative for Bowen Center upon graduation.
“My internship showed that Bowen would help with college and help me overall. I knew after a few weeks this is how I wanted to help. I love the people, I love the co-workers and I really love the job,” Jonathon said.
Businesses are invited to partner with Columbia City High School to host interns next year. Contact Lori Heuer at heuerla@wccsonline.com and learn more about our programming at wccsonline.com.
